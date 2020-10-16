Paloma Faith felt more comfortable taking risks while recording her new single at home.

The 'Falling' singer worked on her latest single - which was released on Friday (16.10.20) - and the rest of her upcoming fifth studio album 'Infinite Things' from the comfort of her own home, and she felt a sense of freedom without having an engineer analysing every note.

She said: "I think my voice sounds better, and that’s a combination of producing the vocals myself, and also the lack of inhibition.

“When you’re alone you take more risks, because you can delete it.

"Whereas when you’re in the studio with an engineer you’re scared to, because they never delete anything – even when you ask.”

Meanwhile, the 39-year-old star admitted she would struggle if she needed to retrain for a new career thanks to the impact of the coronavirus pandemic.

Appearing on tonight's episode (16.10.20) of 'Later with Jools Holland', she revealed: "I'm a nightmare to employ. I got fired quite a lot.

"I got fired from Harvey Nichols. I was caught telling a woman that I could make the top she was trying to buy for £400 for £25."

Paloma - who is expecting her second child with partner Leyman Lahcine, with whom she already has a three-year-old daughter - will drop her new album on November 13.

She learnt to engineer her own music in lockdown, and she'd actually penned the record before deciding to scrap the songs and start over again.

A press release stated: "She spent her downtime creating, learning to engineer her own music and just thinking about the world. The enforced downtime was creatively fruitful and taught her that she had been on a sort of conveyor belt of music and promo.

"The lockdown gave her the space to take stock of her frenetic career, and decide what is meaningful to her. She is emerging from lockdown with a new sense of her priorities which has seen her reconnect with her roots steeped in creativity."

Paloma - who will be hitting the road for a huge UK tour in 2021 - added in a statement: “I'm trying to relinquish the expectation, that a lot of people are raised with, that the only good life is a happy one.

"I don't think that's realistic. It's about the peaks and troughs, because if you didn't have one you wouldn't recognise the other."

Paloma Faith UK headline tour dates for 2021:

Sept 16th - Oxford, New Theatre

Sept 18th - Glasgow, SEC Armadillo

Sept 19th - Edinburgh, Usher Hall

Sept 21st - Manchester, Bridgewater Hall

Sept 22nd - Manchester, Bridgewater Hall

Sept 24th - Birmingham, Symphony Hall

Sept 25th - Birmingham, Symphony Hall

Sept 27th - Newcastle, O2 City Hall

Sept 28th - Sheffield, City Hall

Sept 30th - Nottingham, Royal Concert Hall

Oct 1st - Southend, Cliffs Pavilion

Oct 3rd - Harrogate, Convention Centre

Oct 4th - Ipswich, Regent

Oct 6th - Bournemouth, International Centre

Oct 7th - Hull, Bonus Arena

Oct 9th - Stockton, Globe

Oct 10th - Stoke-On-Trent, Regent Theatre

Oct 12th - Bath, Forum

Oct 13th - Torquay, Princess Theatre

Oct 15th - Plymouth, Pavilions

Oct 16th - Brighton, Centre

Oct 18th - Cardiff, Motorpoint Arena

Oct 20th - Leicester, De Montfort Hall

Oct 22nd - London, Palladium

Oct 23rd - London, Palladium

Oct 25th - Liverpool, Empire Theatre