Paloma Faith is set to headline Brighton Pride.

The LGBTQ+ festival is celebrating its 30th anniversary this August and is back after a two-year break, owing to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The 'Only Love Can Hurt Like This' hitmaker will top the bill on Sunday, August 7.

She said: “I am delighted to be playing at Brighton Pride this year: with my people, with my tribe with all the out and proud outsiders of our country.

“I can think of nowhere else I would rather be, than headlining Pride!”

Dance duo Gorgon City are set to headline the Dance Big Top on Saturday night.

More acts will be confirmed in due course.

Paloma has a huge LGBTQ+ following and was named an Honorary Gay at the 2020 Attitude Awards.

She said at the time: “I’m absolutely thrilled... [The LGBTQ community] just feels like my community. From school age, I’ve had friends who are gay men or girls who aren’t particularly bothered about labelling their sexuality; that’s how I’ve grown up. It’s something that’s part of who I am.

"When I hear homophobia, I take it personally. It feels like I’m defending myself.”

The 40-year-old pop star added: “I struggle with people being discriminated against. I think everyone’s entitled to be exactly who they are without the age-old traditionalist values that have been put on us. If your soul is good and beautiful, that’s enough. I feel the same about transphobia, feminism, Black Lives Matter. People are constantly in denial about minority groups that are treated wrongly, saying ‘It’s all fine, we’ve sorted that out now.’ But we’re nowhere near that.”

Mariah Carey was due to headline in 2020, before Pride was called off amid the pandemic.

Tickets are available via www.brighton-pride.org.