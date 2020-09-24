Paloma Faith is expecting her second child.

The 'Only Love Can Hurt Like This' hitmaker already has a three-year-old daughter with her boyfriend Leyman Lahcine, and has now revealed the couple are set to become parents for the second time.

She wrote in a statement on Twitter: ''It is with extreme pleasure that I announce I am pregnant. I am going to be releasing new music at this time and I wanted to feel free in my body as it changes before all our eyes! I love my job and can't wait for you all to hear my 5th album and i will be out and about playing as much as this crazy time will allow (also a tour next year). I am not a skinny pregnant person and I am also high risk in pregnancy so would like to ask the media not to run after me to get unflattering shots as anxiety is detrimental to me and my baby. (sic)''

Paloma, 39, revealed she has endured six rounds of IVF treatment in an attempt to have another baby, and although her journey to pregnancy has been a ''struggle'', she insisted she will be ''very real'' about the process with her fans.

She added: ''This child is so wanted , it's my 6th round of ivf and it was a struggle to get here. I had a very traumatic first birth and I am also prone to post partum depression. Being a mother is the greatest thing that's ever happened to me but I will swell up and I won't ''glow''! I intend to be very real about this with you all!

''To all the other pregnant women out there who are as in love with their babies as me but simultaneously s******* themselves, let's do this. (sic)''