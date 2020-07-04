Paloma Faith has ''always fantasised'' about open relationships.

The 'Only Love Can Hurt Like This' hitmaker is dating long-term boyfriend Leyman Lahcine but she insists she would be up for being intimate with another partner.

Speaking about polyamorous and open relationships, she said: ''I've never tried but I've always fantasised about it and I think that if I could have an open relationship where only I was allowed, it would be perfect.''

And the 38-year-old singer and actress insists she isn't rushing to marry Paloma, as she feels having a kid together is ''way more bonding than a piece of paper''.

She added to The Sun newspaper: ''I feel the fact we have got a child together is way more bonding than a piece of paper. When I'm like 80, I think I want to get married.''

Meanwhile, Paloma previously confessed she wishes she had slept around more before settling down with the French artist.

Speaking on Instagram Live, Paloma - who welcomed her first child with Leyman in 2016 - said: ''I wish I'd had more now. Do you want to know my number? It's rubbish, 12.''

And Paloma also revealed she loves to ''snog hunky, hot guys'' in her music videos.

She explained: ''I don't have dancers that often, but when I do I find them really hot. And when I've done videos and stuff with guys I always fancy the guy. I just have the best job ever because I'm allowed to snog hunky, hot guys.

''The problem is you're not meant to use tongues because it then becomes intimate. So you have to pretend and not use tongues. If you stick a tongue in they know.''

And Paloma joked that whilst her boyfriend ''hates'' seeing her kiss other men, he ''can't attack'' her for it because she's only acting for the sake of the music video.

She added: ''What's really great is that my partner hates it but then I go, 'Babe it's my job, you can't attack me for something that's my job'. And he's like, 'But it looked so real', and I say, 'Well I'm such a great actress, I didn't feel anything.'''