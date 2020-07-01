Paloma Faith has a daughter.

The 'Only Love Can Hurt Like This' hitmaker and her partner Leyman Lahcine welcomed their first child into the world three years ago but have never disclosed their name and pledged to bring the tot up as gender neutral.

However, in a discussion with Giovanna Fletcher on her 'Happy Mum, Happy Baby' podcast, the 38-year-old star repeatedly used female pronouns in reference to her child and confirmed she has a daughter when she discussed her struggles to conceive a second baby and a tragic miscarriage last year.

She said: : ''Last year I was trying again and it was strange because once my daughter turned 18 months I suddenly was like,' ' want another one. This is the best.' Then I had a miscarriage and it's sort of an ongoing thing.

''I have a scar that isn't healing properly from my cesarean so it's creating a bit of a toxic atmosphere which is also quite hard.''

Paloma also admitted she'd had more than one termination in the past because she felt ''too young'' to have a baby.

She said: ''In the past I'd been very fertile and I'd had moments when I was too young to have a baby where I'd chosen not to have it.

''And I felt very fertile. And when I met my partner I felt very different with him than I felt with most people.''

The 'Changing' singer admitted she received abuse online for her gender neutral stance to parenthood.

She said: ''I had people calling me a child abuser online for saying that. Which was weird. And I think that's sort of part and parcel of why I didn't want that information out, and I still sort of withhold that.

''So if I'm with my child in public and someone comes over and asks to have their picture taken with me I never do it.''

The former 'Voice UK' coach is pleased her daughter has ''no idea'' she is famous.

She said: ''At this moment my child has no idea that I'm famous or different from anyone else.

''She does know I'm on TV because she's seen it, but she has no concept that that makes people treat me differently. And sometimes somebody might come over and say something to me and she'll say, why are they doing that?

''And I'll say, they like mummy's singing. But I don't really make it into a thing, like, there's people like me who are really special. Because it's absolute nonsense. It is just my job.''