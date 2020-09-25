Paloma Faith has announced her fifth studio album, 'Infinite Things'.

The 'Only Love Can Hurt Like This' hitmaker revealed her new record was on the way as she announced she's expecting her second child with partner Leyman Lahcine - with whom she already has a three-year-old daughter - on Thursday (24.09.20).

And now she's shared the title and release date of November 13.

The 39-year-old star - who learnt how to engineer her own music in lockdown - had penned the record before deciding to scrap the songs and start over again.

A press release states: ''Paloma wrote most of the songs for 'Infinite Things' before the Covid-19 pandemic swept the world. Then we went into lockdown, and she ripped them all up and started afresh. She spent her downtime creating, learning to engineer her own music and just thinking about the world. The enforced downtime was creatively fruitful and taught her that she had been on a sort of conveyor belt of music and promo. The lockdown gave her the space to take stock of her frenetic career, and decide what is meaningful to her. She is emerging from lockdown with a new sense of her priorities which has seen her reconnect with her roots steeped in creativity.''

As well as exploring relationships and love, the LP is also a ''rumination on sickness and loss''.

Paloma has worked with a host of songwriters and producers on her follow-up to 2017's 'The Architect', including MNEK and her friend Josef Salvat.

The lead single, 'Better Than This', is out now and Paloma has also announced an extensive UK tour for September and October 2021.

Paloma's 2021 UK tour dates are:

September 16, Oxford, New Theatre

September 18, Glasgow, SEC Armadillo

September, Edinburgh, Usher Hall

September, Manchester, Bridgewater Hall

September 24, Birmingham, Symphony Hall

September 25, Birmingham, Symphony Hall

September 27, Newcastle, O2 City Hall

September 28, Sheffield, City Hall

September 30, Nottingham, Royal Concert Hall

October 1, Southend, Cliffs Pavilion

October 3, Harrogate, Convention Centre

October 4, Ipswich, Regent

October 6, Bournemouth, International Centre

October 7, Hull, Bonus Arena

October 9, Stockton, Globe

October 10, Stoke-On-Trent, Regent Theatre

October 12, Bath, Forum

October 13, Torquay, Princess Theatre

October 15, Plymouth, Pavilions

October 16, Brighton, Centre

October 18, Cardiff, Motorpoint Arena

October 20, Leicester, De Montfort Hall

October 22, London, Palladium

October 23, London, Palladium

October 25, Liverpool, Empire Theatre