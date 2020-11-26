Paloma Faith has teamed up with jazz musician Gregory Porter on a Christmas track called 'Christmas Prayer'.
Paloma Faith and Gregory Porter are set to release a festive duet.
The 'Only Love Can Hurt Like This' hitmaker and the jazz singer will release their original track, 'Christmas Prayer', on Friday (27.11.20).
As per a press release, it’s a "timeless, uplifting love song. With jingle bells and both Paloma’s unmistakable voice and Porter’s smooth."
Paloma said: “I love Xmas and this year I think we need it more than ever. This song lifts the spirit and gives us the optimism we need!”
Gregory added: "Working on this Christmas song together with Paloma has been fun, I hope the passion and sheer joy that we put into this record will bring a little magic to everyone this Christmas! In the spirit of giving, Paloma will join me on 'The Hang' (My podcast) on New Years Eve - so tune in to ring in a bright future for us all in 2021."
The pair recently featured on the Children in Need charity cover of Oasis' hit 'Stop Crying Your Heart Out', which also featured the likes of Cher, Kylie Minogue, Nile Rodgers, Lenny Kravitz and Robbie Williams.
Paloma released her fifth studio album, 'Infinite Things', earlier this month.
And the British star admitted it will leave the listener both shocked and liberated.
The collection deals with becoming a mother and her own relationship with long-term boyfriend Leyman Lahcine.
Paloma - who is currently pregnant with her second child - said: "My USP is the fact that I am brutally honest.
"Some people find it shocking and some people find it liberating. And I feel like this album will do both of those things.”
As for Gregory, the Grammy-winner’s last studio album was August’s ‘All Rise’.
Since returning to his musical ventures in 2013, the former Reuben vocalist has become a valuable member of the British alt-rock scene.
Listen to Little Suspicions' debut single 'Wasting All My Time'.
Machine Gun Kelly strays into the pop-punk culture of the mid-2000s with the video for his track 'Forget Me Too' featuring Halsey and Blink-182's...
We're not really sure what we were expecting from Filipino-British singer-songwriter Beabadoobee's debut studio album Fake It Flowers, but it...
In what is probably one of the greatest internet diss tracks of all time, Larray Merritt takes aim at all the YouTube and TikTok stars who have been...
It's impossible not to feel for Justin Bieber after watching the video for his latest single 'Lonely' performed with producer Benny Blanco.
For what is possibly the best queer anthem of the year, King Princess unveils a brand new video starring an AI version of herself.
'Electric Ladyland' was released on this day (October 16th) in 1968.
Mick and Fred have been friends lifelong friends, now both reaching their more senior years...
Watch the trailer for The Imaginarium of Doctor Parnassus Doctor Parnassus is a doctor unlike...