Artist:
Song title: Ordinary Man ft. Elton John
Year: 2020
Genre(s): Rock

Ozzy Osbourne reflects on his life and career - before, during and after Black Sabbath - in the candid video for 'Ordinary Man' featuring Elton John; the title single from his latest album release and first solo venture in ten years.

