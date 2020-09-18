Ozzy Osbourne doesn't think he's influential.

The 71-year-old rocker - who was born John Michael Osbourne - says he's ''never really thought'' about whether his superstar status means he has any influence over others, as he just sees himself as ''Ozzy''.

Asked whether he thinks he's an influence on people, he said: ''I never really thought about it. I'm just Ozzy. My wife calls me Ozzy. I'm just Ozzy. I'm just here.''

The Prince of Darkness is currently trying to get back on his feet after being plagued with health issues - including being diagnosed with Parkinson's - but says the coronavirus pandemic is preventing him from heading back out on tour.

Ozzy doesn't think he'll hit the road until 2022, because he doesn't want to be the first person to trial a vaccine.

He added: ''I'm trying to recover so I can get ... The only good thing about this pandemic, I couldn't work anyway because of my injuries. I'm hoping that I'll be booking 2022, I think.

''To be honest with you, I don't think it's going to get ship-shape until the end of next year. I think this winter is going to be f****** bad. Because you're going to have the flu ... You can give me any f***, but I'm not going to be number one on [trying] that f****** new vaccine. I don't want to be the first one to wake up with a set of f****** antlers in the morning.''

The 'Crazy Train' hitmaker also said he thinks he's ''easier to be around'' now that he's older, as he's no longer ''out of [his] face'' like he was in his partying heyday.

Speaking to Rock Classics Radio on Apple Music, he said: ''I'm easier to be around than I used be. I used to be f****** out of my face all the time when I wasn't singing gigs. Not all of the time, but most of the time. I don't really know the way it goes so I have to rely on other people's judgment and it's very frustrating.''

