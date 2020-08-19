Ozzy Osbourne thinks face tattoos look ''dirty''.

The heavily inked Black Sabbath legend admitted even he has his limits when it comes to the artwork on his body, and he would never go for anything ''above the collar''.

Speaking on his Boneyard Channel radio station, he said: ''I would never do that.

''Anything above the collar should be stopped. To be honest it makes you look dirty.''

The 72-year-old rock star admitted he has struggled with the pain of the needle as time has gone on.

He added: ''They reckon that as you get older it hurts more. When I started getting this f****** sleeve I was like, 'I am too old, stop'.

''I was 50 something and I was like, 'What the f*** are you doing?' When he got my elbows I was like, 'What are you doing? What are you paying this f****** a******* to do?' ''

Meanwhile, Ozzy also opened up on his difficult year, both personally with his ongoing battle with Parkinson's disease, and the impact of the coronavirus pandemic.

He explained: ''The worst thing is the pandemic. Since Kobe Bryant died it has gone downhill and the whole world seems to be a collision course with doom.

''And the thing about it is that it is not getting any better. It is getting worse. Every country has some control of it, we haven't got any control here. I want them to get a grip on this damn virus thing.''

Although his wife Sharon has been a great support during his medical battles, he has found it tough during lockdown.

He said: ''The hardest thing for me is to not get under everybody's feet. With quarantine we see more of each other than we normally do, as we cannot go anywhere...

''You have no time for you because you are always hanging around other family. Even with loved ones, you can have too much of anything.

''It is heaven and then we began to get on each other's nerves. That is normal with everyone.''