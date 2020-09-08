Ozzy Osbourne's head has been his ''own worst enemy'' at times during lockdown.

The Black Sabbath rocker admits he has found it tough staying at home throughout the coronavirus pandemic, as he opened up about his mental health.

Speaking on The Nine Lives of Ozzy Osbourne, he said: ''When I am in a room on my own, it is a bad f****** place. Our heads are our worst enemies in times like this because people are locked up and worried about this pandemic. They need to unload because if you do not unload, you'll get depressed. My therapist suggested that I start meditating again. I am on this new antidepressant which is working wonders.''

Meanwhile, Ozzy - who has been battling Parkinson's disease - recently revealed he is ''feeling better every day''.

The Black Sabbath rocker has been battling Parkinson's disease and whilst he is improving, his progress is ''so slow''.

He shared: ''I'm feeling better every day. It's so slow. I go in the swimming pool for an hour every day. I work out every day ... It catches up with you in the end. I've got no complaints. I've had a great career. I had a great time. And I ain't done yet ... As soon as I get back on my feet I'll go out. I can't wait. Pandemic or not, I can't wait ... I will be happy as well. If my life ended on a stage, so be it. That's the place I belong.''

To which Sharon added: ''Once they allow artists to go back and perform, if I have to I'll wheel him on.''

Ozzy went public with his Parkinson's diagnosis in January but insisted it will not stop him from touring.

He said: ''Well the one questions from me was, 'Is it a terminal illness?', and the guy says, 'No, but life is'. It's just another thing on my plate I have got to deal with. I'm not in the slightest worried about it. I've not got any secrets. The initial shock is I've got Parkinson's. Nobody knows what the f*** it is. I didn't know anything about it apart from the name.''