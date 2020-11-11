Ozzy Osbourne is closer to his former Black Sabbath band mate Tony Iommi now than he’s ever been, as they've bonded during the coronavirus pandemic.
Ozzy Osbourne is closer to Tony Iommi now than he’s ever been.
The 71-year-old rocker and the iconic guitarist were both key members of the heavy metal band Black Sabbath, but despite spending many years in a band with Tony, Ozzy has said it’s in their later life that they’ve truly formed a close bond.
He said: “The Black Sabbath guys are never that far away from my thoughts, whether I like them today or not.
“Since I’ve been laid up these last 18 months, Tony Iommi has been such a support for me. So supportive. I’ve been closer to him in the last 18 months than I ever have been.”
Ozzy and Tony were at loggerheads for four years, but after the 72-year-old musician reached out to Ozzy during his recent health battle - which saw him tackle various health issues, including being diagnosed with Parkinson’s - Ozzy realised how much Tony still “cares”.
He added to WSFL 106.5: “We never got on for years. But whatever he did before and whatever I did before … it’s so important that when you’re laid up, somebody cares enough to give you a thought. That’s all you need - a phone call or a text. It means the world.”
Tony previously spoke about being in touch with Ozzy back in April, when he said he had been talking to his former band mate on a daily basis amid the coronavirus pandemic.
He said: “Neighbours have dropped a note through the door asking if I want any shopping. They’re looking out for the poor old sod!
“I’m even in touch with Ozzy every day as he gets over his own health problems in LA.”
Machine Gun Kelly strays into the pop-punk culture of the mid-2000s with the video for his track 'Forget Me Too' featuring Halsey and Blink-182's...
We're not really sure what we were expecting from Filipino-British singer-songwriter Beabadoobee's debut studio album Fake It Flowers, but it...
In what is probably one of the greatest internet diss tracks of all time, Larray Merritt takes aim at all the YouTube and TikTok stars who have been...
It's impossible not to feel for Justin Bieber after watching the video for his latest single 'Lonely' performed with producer Benny Blanco.
For what is possibly the best queer anthem of the year, King Princess unveils a brand new video starring an AI version of herself.
Erin Gilbert is a brilliant quantum physicist and holds a high ranking lecturing position at...
'Lemmy' is the biographical documentary film of one Ian Kilmister, legendary rock'n'roller and leader of...
Some gardens just wouldn't be complete without the addition of a garden gnome or two....
Having now seen "Little Nicky," in which Adam Sandler plays the retarded son of Satan,...
The cameo-driven, "Mission: Impossible 2"-spoofing, movie-within-a-movie, pre-title sequence of "Austin Powers in Goldmember" is the...