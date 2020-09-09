Ozzy Osbourne felt ''serenity'' before he tried to kill Sharon Osbourne.

The Black Sabbath singer has opened up about the terrifying moment he almost choked his wife to death while under the influence, and he admitted to feeling at peace as he walked into the room.

Speaking in new documentary 'The Nine Lives of Ozzy Osbourne', he said: ''I felt the calmest I've ever felt in my life.

''It was like serenity. Everything was just peaceful.''

Sharon, 67, revealed she had started reading a book after putting their kids to bed, which is when Ozzy joined her.

She recalled: ''I had no idea who sat across from me on the sofa but it wasn't my husband. He gets to a stage where he gets this look in his eyes where his shutters are down and I couldn't get through to him...

''He just says, 'We've come to a decision that you've got to die'. He was calm, very very calm and he lunged across at me.

''I felt the stuff on the table and felt the panic button and just pressed it. Next thing I know the cops were there.''

The 'Crazy Train' rocker admitted the scary incident wasn't one of his ''greatest f****** achievements'', and he had no recollection of the incident when he woke up in jail.

Asked if he's uncomfortable discussing it, Ozzy said: ''It's not exactly one of my greatest f****** achievements.

''All I remember is waking up in Amersham jail and I asked the cop, 'Why am I here?' And he says, 'You want me to read your charge?'

''So he read, 'John Michael Osbourne, you have been arrested for the attempted murder of Sharon Osbourne.' ''

The 72-year-old star was ''very surprised'' when his wife dropped the charges, and she revealed while she considered a divorce, she was ''really lonely'' without him when he spent six months in a treatment facility.

She added: ''I was looking at all the options left in my life. I was looking at everything.

''What is going to be the best for my kids? What is going to be the best for me? I hated being without him.

''Ozzy was very frightened when he came out and when he was in his house, he definitely watched what he was doing. He frightened himself.''