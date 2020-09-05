Ozzy Osbourne is ''feeling better every day'' admits his Parkinson's battle.
The Black Sabbath rocker has been battling Parkinson's disease and whilst he is improving, his progress is ''so slow''.
He shared: ''I'm feeling better every day. It's so slow. I go in the swimming pool for an hour every day. I work out every day.''
And the 71-year-old musician insists he ''ain't done yet'' with his career and has vowed to return to the stage again.
He said: ''It catches up with you in the end. I've got no complaints. I've had a great career. I had a great time. And I ain't done yet ... As soon as I get back on my feet I'll go out. I can't wait. Pandemic or not, I can't wait ... I will be happy as well. If my life ended on a stage, so be it. That's the place I belong.''
To which Sharon added: ''Once they allow artists to go back and perform, if I have to I'll wheel him on.''
Ozzy wants to be a ''nice guy'' and ''help people out''.
Speaking to Entertainment Tonight, he added: ''I just do what I do. I try and be a nice guy. I try and help people out. What I'm proud of is carrying the torch on and giving someone else a ride.''
Meanwhile, Ozzy went public with his Parkinson's diagnosis in January but insisted it will not stop him from touring.
He said: ''Well the one questions from me was, 'Is it a terminal illness?', and the guy says, 'No, but life is'. It's just another thing on my plate I have got to deal with. I'm not in the slightest worried about it. I've not got any secrets. The initial shock is I've got Parkinson's. Nobody knows what the f*** it is. I didn't know anything about it apart from the name.''
