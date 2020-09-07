Black Sabbath frontman Ozzy Osbourne claims being unfaithful to his wife Sharon was an ''occupational hazard''.
The Black Sabbath rocker protested that he was ''not a big cheater'', much to his spouse's outrage, as she declared he had ''f*****'' all their friends, members of staff and the group's fans behind her back - but the 'Paranoid' singer hit back and insisted he was simply doing his job.
Sharon said: ''You were a f***ing great cheater. You ****.
''You f***ed all our friends, all the f***ing staff, then you came to me and f****d every groupie there was in the world.''
Ozzy laughed and retorted: ''Well that was part of the job. That was an occupational hazard.''
Sharon, 67, admitted she never expected more from Ozzy - who she wed 38 years ago - than just a one-night stand when they first hooked up.
Speaking in upcoming documentary 'Biography: The Nine Lives of Ozzy Osbourne', she said: ''We were really kind of thrown together but it wasn't until August of 1980 that we actually had a relationship going.
''And I thought it's going to be the usual thing that had happened in my past that you know, you go with a bloke, you f*** him one night and the next day he doesn't know you. Like it was before.''
Ozzy replied: ''I cannot say that with you.''
The 'Talk' star claimed drugs and alcohol sent Ozzy's sex drive wild in the 1970s and 80s.
She laughed: ''If he would see a guy in a frock he would have have f***ed it - that is the way he is when he is drunk and loaded.''
The 71-year-old rocker admitted he is ashamed of how he treated his first wife Thelma Riley, the mother of his two oldest children.
Ozzy - who also has three kids with Sharon - said: ''I was on television, radio, people recognized me and chicks wanted to f*** me. It was wow.
''From being a grubby little sh** from Aston - this is the big time. We lived the life.
''I thought money would buy and fix everything. But money would buy the alcohol and the drugs and I would behave f****** badly.
''But what I did to Thelma was wrong. I treated her really badly and the kids. I was a just a selfish self centred pr***.
''I f****d around from day one and that ain't cool. and my wife just had enough. I am no good at handling lots of love.''
