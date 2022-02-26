'Marry Me' actor Owen Wilson admits his own mum Laura would rather see him playing heroic characters on screen.
Owen Wilson admits his mum prefers him to play heroic characters.
The 'Marry Me' actor - who appears alongside Jennifer Lopez in the new romantic comedy - has opened up on what his own mother Laura Wilson thinks of his roles, and he revealed she would rather see him channeling Hollywood legend Gary Cooper.
Appearing on ‘The Jess Cagle Podcast with Julia Cunningham’, he said: “I don’t hear from her much on, like, 'Zoolander'. I think she would prefer to see me in more sort of heroic roles, you know - Gary Cooper type.”
However, the star - who has appeared in the likes of 'The Grand Budapest Hotel', 'Wedding Crashers' and 'Marley and Me' - admitted his photographer mum hasn't always got her wish.
He added: “But there aren’t many movies where I’ve worked on where I’ve played that character”
Owen also revealed his Mum did like his work with Jackie Chan movies in 2000's 'Shanghai Noon' and its 2003 sequel 'Shanghai Knights'.
He said: “She came to visit on those Jackie Chan movies and she loved Jackie and she photographed a lot”
Owen and his mother Laura have a very close bond and he doesn’t shy away from talking about his mother in interviews.
He previously revealed that his mother was able to find love again at the age of 80.
He gushed: "My mom recently got married at age 80 to a very nice guy. I think that's a very romantic story and the idea that you can find love at any age."
Meanwhile, Owen has been in New Orleans working on a remake to Disney movie ‘The Haunted Mansion’ - based on the theme park ride of the same name - which is set to be released in October 2022.
This film may be based on RJ Palacio's fictional bestseller, but it approaches its story...
August 'Auggie' Pullman is a 10-year-old boy born with Treacher Collins syndrome which has caused...
It's been six years since the last Cars movie (there were two Planes movies in...
Lightning McQueen may be a legendary name in the Piston Cup Championship history, but as...
In 2002, Woody Harrelson was arrested by police in London following a chase after an...
Lightning McQueen is a legendary Piston Cup champion who might have shown humility and sportsmanship...
Peter and Kyle Reynolds have always been close brothers, not only are they twins but...
With virtually the same blend of wit and idiocy as the 2001 original, this fashion-scene...
Though Derek and Hansel have left the world of fashion modelling behind them, a part...
Derek, Hansel and some other familiar faces are back in Zoolander 2! After offering their...
One of the strongest action thrillers in recent years, this gripping movie cleverly casts actors...
After a disastrous return to the fashion industry following his retirement, which almost ended in...