Owen Wilson is the latest name attached to the remake of Disney's 'The Haunted Mansion'.
The 52-year-old actor - who voices Lightning McQueen in Disney Pixar's 'Cars' franchise, and Mobius in the 'Loki' series on Disney Plus - has landed a currently unknown role in the upcoming flick, according to The Hollywood Reporter.
The 'Night at the Museum' star joins Tiffany Haddish and LaKeith Stanfield in the movie, which is based on the ghost train attraction at the Disney parks.
The 'Girls Trip' star and the 'Knives Out' actor are set to play a psychic who can communicate with the dead and "“a widower who once believed in the supernatural but is now a rather lifeless tour guide in New Orleans’ French Quarter", respectively.
Justin Simien is helming the flick and Katie Dippold is penning the script.
Filming is due to commence in autumn in New Orleans.
The 2003 movie starred Eddie Murphy as realtor Jim Evers and was also filmed in the US city.
Before her role was unveiled, Tiffany hinted she was ready for a Disney project.
Speaking on the red carpet at the 'Jungle Cruise' premiere at Disneyland, she said: "I’m a huge Disney fan. I watched all Disney movies coming up… I love me some Disney.”
Asked if that's her "next move", she replied: “Well, it is. I’m not here for nothing… Tiffany show up everywhere she need to be for a reason — I’m not a roach, I don’t just pop up out of nowhere.
"When I show up, something’s about to happen…I’m not spilling no tea, but it might be slowly dripping off the edges of the cup!”
'Jungle' Cruise' is also based on a ride at the theme park.
