Oscar Isaac will play the role of Francis Ford Coppola in 'Francis and The Godfather', which tells the story of the making of the iconic mafia flick.
Oscar Isaac will play Francis Ford Coppola in a film about the making of 'The Godfather'.
The 41-year-old actor will portray the legendary filmmaker in 'Francis and The Godfather' which is being directed by Barry Levinson. Jake Gyllenhaal has also boarded the cast as film producer Robert Evans.
The movie will explore the making of the iconic 1972 mafia drama and how Francis, who was aged just 31 at the time, persuaded Evans and Paramount Pictures to allow him to shoot in New York, even though Mario Puzo's original book was based in Kansas City.
The film will also show the decisions to cast Marlon Brando and Al Pacino as mob boss Don Corleone and his son Michael Corleone respectively and the pressure Evans was under to make the film a success.
Barry - whose previous credits include 'Rain Man' and 'Good Morning, Vietnam' - has redeveloped a script by Andrew Farotte for the movie.
The 78-year-old director said of the project: ''Out of the madness of production, and against all odds, a classic film happened.''
Francis has thrown his support behind the movie and suggests that any film involving Barry is ''interesting and worthwhile''.
He said: ''Any movie that Barry Levinson makes about anything, will be interesting and worthwhile.''
Coppola recently announced that he is working on a new cut of 'The Godfather: Part III', which is reportedly titled 'Mario Puzo's The Godfather Coda: The Death Of Michael Corleone' as he wanted a better ending to the trilogy.
The 81-year-old filmmaker said: ''For this version of the finale, I created a new beginning and ending, and rearranged some scenes, shots, and music cues.
''With these changes and the restored footage and sound, to me, it is a more appropriate conclusion to 'The Godfather' and 'The Godfather: Part II'.''
With her fifth studio album 'Infinite Things' set to be released later this year, Paloma Faith unveils a music video for her newest song 'Better Than...
'The Great Escape' was released on this day (September 11th) in 1995.
With his forthcoming album 'Heavy is the Head' set for release this December, Stormzy has dropped an animated video for a new single entitled...
When a biologist’s husband disappears his wife must undertake a dangerous mission into the unknown...
After the thunderous reception for J.J. Abrams' Episode VII: The Force Awakens two years ago,...
This film feels kind of like what you'd expect from a collision between George Clooney...
In the quiet, seemingly perfect land of suburbia, a businessman named Gardner Lodge (Matt Damon)...
The director of Hotel Rwanda, Terry George, turns to another humanitarian horror: the systematic murder...
After the release of The Force Awakens at the end of 2015, Disney and Lucas...
Michael is a promisingstudent living in Armenia during the Ottoman Turkish Empire, who agrees to...
X-Men Apocalypse comes as the ninth instalment in the X-Men film series and stars Jennifer...
This closing chapter of the First Class trilogy falls into the same trap as The...
Mutants and humans alike are familiar with the story of Apocalypse, he was the first...
Appealing both to a new generation of viewers and fans of the series since the...
After the victory of the Rebel Alliance over the Galactic Empire and subsequent demolition of...