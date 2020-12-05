Oscar Isaac has been cast as Solid Snake in the 'Metal Gear Solid' movie.

The 41-year-old actor - who played Poe Dameron in the 'Star Wars' films - is set to star in the long-awaited film, which is being directed by Jordan Vogt-Roberts for Sony.

The project is based on the iconic video game in which Snake infiltrates a nuclear weapons facility to combat a terrorist threat.

The movie will work from a script written by Derek Connolly, with Avi Arad producing the film for Sony.

However, it currently remains unclear when the film will start shooting as Oscar is filming HBO's 'Scenes from a Marriage' with Jessica Chastain at the moment.

The in-demand actor is also set to star in Marvel's 'Moon Knight' series for Disney+.

Meanwhile, Oscar previously confessed he's never felt comfortable with the idea of representing anybody other than himself.

The Hollywood star is proud of his Guatemalan and Cuban roots, but he's never felt under pressure to represent his background.

He previously shared: "I don’t want to represent. I don’t represent anybody except this organism that I happen to be.

"I have a love for Guatemala, a love for my family there, a love for a place that I was born, a place where my mother was born. For Cuba, as well.

"But, yeah, I’m always wary of people that say they speak for a large group of people because I’m always like: ‘Really? How do you know?’ To speak for a group of people is not something I’ve ever felt comfortable doing."