'Star Wars' actor Oscar Isaac will play Solid Snake in the 'Metal Gear Solid' movie.
Oscar Isaac has been cast as Solid Snake in the 'Metal Gear Solid' movie.
The 41-year-old actor - who played Poe Dameron in the 'Star Wars' films - is set to star in the long-awaited film, which is being directed by Jordan Vogt-Roberts for Sony.
The project is based on the iconic video game in which Snake infiltrates a nuclear weapons facility to combat a terrorist threat.
The movie will work from a script written by Derek Connolly, with Avi Arad producing the film for Sony.
However, it currently remains unclear when the film will start shooting as Oscar is filming HBO's 'Scenes from a Marriage' with Jessica Chastain at the moment.
The in-demand actor is also set to star in Marvel's 'Moon Knight' series for Disney+.
Meanwhile, Oscar previously confessed he's never felt comfortable with the idea of representing anybody other than himself.
The Hollywood star is proud of his Guatemalan and Cuban roots, but he's never felt under pressure to represent his background.
He previously shared: "I don’t want to represent. I don’t represent anybody except this organism that I happen to be.
"I have a love for Guatemala, a love for my family there, a love for a place that I was born, a place where my mother was born. For Cuba, as well.
"But, yeah, I’m always wary of people that say they speak for a large group of people because I’m always like: ‘Really? How do you know?’ To speak for a group of people is not something I’ve ever felt comfortable doing."
We spoke to The Corrs' frontwoman about her festive new release.
We want to speak to the Grammys manager...
From child star to rockstar, Taylor Momsen has been through quite the career evolution in her time - and all by the age of 27!
True stories of music and the macabre...
Doja Cat isn't the only one who shocked the world with a new image.
Eight stunning covers of Nine Inch Nails as we welcome them into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame.
When a biologist’s husband disappears his wife must undertake a dangerous mission into the unknown...
After the thunderous reception for J.J. Abrams' Episode VII: The Force Awakens two years ago,...
This film feels kind of like what you'd expect from a collision between George Clooney...
In the quiet, seemingly perfect land of suburbia, a businessman named Gardner Lodge (Matt Damon)...
The director of Hotel Rwanda, Terry George, turns to another humanitarian horror: the systematic murder...
After the release of The Force Awakens at the end of 2015, Disney and Lucas...
Michael is a promisingstudent living in Armenia during the Ottoman Turkish Empire, who agrees to...
X-Men Apocalypse comes as the ninth instalment in the X-Men film series and stars Jennifer...
This closing chapter of the First Class trilogy falls into the same trap as The...
Mutants and humans alike are familiar with the story of Apocalypse, he was the first...
Appealing both to a new generation of viewers and fans of the series since the...
After the victory of the Rebel Alliance over the Galactic Empire and subsequent demolition of...