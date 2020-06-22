Oscar Isaac ''probably'' wouldn't make another 'Star Wars' film.

The 41-year-old actor portrayed Poe Dameron in the three most recent installments of the saga and though he ''enjoyed the challenge'' of being a part of the franchise, he never set out to star in big budget blockdusters.

He told Deadline: ''I enjoyed the challenge of those films and working with a very large group of incredible artists and actors, prop makers, set designers, and all that was really fun.

''['Star Wars'] wasn't what I set out to do. What I set out to do was to make handmade movies, and to work with people that inspire me...Paul Scrader's movies, the things that he's made, it's in my DNA.''

Asked if he'd return to the role Oscar admitted he ''probably'' wouldn't.

He jokingly added: ''[Only] if I need another house or something.''

Oscar is preparing to return to work with Paul Schrader on 'The Card Counter' after production paused due to the coronavirus pandemic and he admitted he's taken the time to reflect on his career priorities.

He said: ''Now I see what it's like not to work, I'm like, why the f*ck did I work for so long? Jesus, this [not working] is great.

''I've felt like I had been a man in a desert for many years because I've been serving these bigger films...

''It feels for me like a personal turning point.''

Meanwhile, Oscar's 'Star Wars' co-star John Boyega recently insisted he has no interest in reprising his role as Finn for any spin-off projects.

Asked if he'd return to the franchise, he laughed: ''In what? You ain't going to Disney Plus me!

''I ain't getting no Disney Plus! I'm watching it, though, but I'll stay in the feature films.''