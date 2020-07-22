Orlando Bloom believes his dog Mighty has died, a week after he went missing.
Orlando Bloom thinks his dog has died.
The 'Lord of the Rings' actor has spent the last week desperately searching for his beloved pet Mighty and after finding the pooch's collar, he's convinced his canine companion has passed away.
He wrote on Instagram: ''Mighty's on the other side now. After 7 days of searching from sunrise to sunset and into the wee hours, today, the 7th day ~the number of completion~ we found his collar...
''I have wept more this week than I thought possible, which has been very cathartic and healing...
''I left no stone unturned, crawled thru all the man holes, under the roads, searched every back yard and creek bed. Had two separate sniffer dogs do their best as well. I feel so grateful to have learned from my little Mighty man that love is eternal and the true meaning of devotion.
''I feel sure he was looking down on me whistling in every back yard and knowing that I was doing all I possibly could to respect our bond. He was more than a companion. It was a soul connection for sure. I'm sorry. I love you. Thank you. RIP my MIGHTY HEART my little fellow (sic)''
Orlando - who has nine-year-old son Flynn with ex-wife Miranda Kerr and is expecting a daughter with fiancee Katy Perry - revealed he's had the dog's name and a heart tattooed onto his chest above his heart in tribute.
Thanking those who had helped in the search alongside a video of him getting the inking, he posted: ''Thank you to the community for allowing me to search through their yards for him and supporting my midnight walks. It was reassuring to see the best of people even in the worst of times.
''To the angels of @dogdayssar I'm forever in your debt. You ladies are heaven sent.
''Lastly thank you to @scottcampbell for the ink. I love you brother (sic)''
Katy shared Orlando's lengthy post as she paid her own tribute to the pooch.
She wrote: ''We'll miss our little buddy boy, Nugget's brother so much. Forever a paw shaped hole in our hearts #ripmighty (sic)''
We help you decide who to give your money to.
Nature-inspired songs we just can't get enough of.
Artists are coming up with different ways to entertain and help out this year.
Put these British films about music at the top of your watch list.
The Mifo O5 PROs are some of the most durable wireless earbuds on the market and we can't recommend them enough.
These songs were written for times like these.
Live musicians take a financial hit during the worst health crisis of a generation.
Subtitled Salazar's Revenge in the UK, this fifth film in the long-running series never quite...
By injecting a steady sense of fun, this slick but mindless action thriller both holds...
It seems Captain Jack Sparrow has been sailing the seas as a pirate for many,...
Alice Racine (Noomi Rapace) is a CIA interrogator who gets embroiled in a terrorist plot...
Forget Davy Jones' Locker and the Fountain of Youth, Captain Jack Sparrow is on an...
Jack Sparrow finds himself in constant trouble with the law; not only is his name...
Peter Jackson's expanded take on J.R.R. Tolkien's The Hobbit comes to a conclusion in a...
The Lonely Mountain has been reclaimed from the dragon Smaug. The dwarves of Thorin Oakenshield...
Bilbo Baggins, Gandalf and the mini-army of dwarves led by Thorin are facing an evermore...
With wittier action and a few more sharply defined characters, this second episode in Peter...
Bilbo Baggins has narrowly escaped several deadly confrontations with the likes of trolls, stone giants...
Bilbo Baggins, Gandalf and their company thirteen dwarves have managed to leave the Misty Mountains...
Bilbo Baggins is a hobbit, who lives a quiet life in The Shire. His peace...