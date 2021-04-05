Actor Orlando Bloom wasn't sure if he'd be able to act out an "intense" and intimate scene in 'Retaliation' until he spoke to writer Geoff Thompson.
Orlando Bloom wasn't sure if he'd be able to act out an intimate scene in 'Retaliation'.
The 44-year-old actor plays Malky in the drama - which was originally titled 'Romans' - and he paid tribute to writer Geoff Thompson for giving everything to the script as it made it easier to engage with the role.
He told HeyUGuys.com: "I knew almost immediately I wanted to play Malky, [instinctively] I could tell I wanted to and I think that was in part to the way the character was described in the script and the way that Geoff was writing him.
"And then I got to this really intense moment that I think is something that I've never seen before on film, which we see Malky have this moment with himself which is reclaiming the experience he lived through, a sort of self-abuse, self-masturbation moment.
"And I was like, I don't think I've ever seen that before - wait a second, can I do this? What am I taking on?
"It was really just through great conversation with Geoff Thompson, who's written about his life... The arch of Malky's character is true to the arch of Jeff's own story with abuse.
"He's written really beautifully, really compassionately and really courageously about his own experience with child abuse."
Meanwhile, Bloom also got in touch with the 1 in 6 charity, which refers to the number of men who have been abused.
He added: "It became very clear to me that not only did I want to step up to the challenge of playing this character, but that actually the story of Malky's journey which really explores the destroyed nature and the terrible explosive anger and jealousy and feverish dreams and experiences of life that someone who's unhealed and has experienced abuse like that - this needs to be told."
Maisie Peters first release of 2021, 'John Hughes Movie', is as an inspired, individual and thought provoking concept that showcases the singers ever...
Wolf Alice make a long awaited return ahead of the release of their third album with a new single and video, 'The Last Man On Earth'.
Subtitled Salazar's Revenge in the UK, this fifth film in the long-running series never quite...
By injecting a steady sense of fun, this slick but mindless action thriller both holds...
It seems Captain Jack Sparrow has been sailing the seas as a pirate for many,...
Alice Racine (Noomi Rapace) is a CIA interrogator who gets embroiled in a terrorist plot...
Forget Davy Jones' Locker and the Fountain of Youth, Captain Jack Sparrow is on an...
Jack Sparrow finds himself in constant trouble with the law; not only is his name...
Peter Jackson's expanded take on J.R.R. Tolkien's The Hobbit comes to a conclusion in a...
The Lonely Mountain has been reclaimed from the dragon Smaug. The dwarves of Thorin Oakenshield...
Bilbo Baggins, Gandalf and the mini-army of dwarves led by Thorin are facing an evermore...
With wittier action and a few more sharply defined characters, this second episode in Peter...
Bilbo Baggins has narrowly escaped several deadly confrontations with the likes of trolls, stone giants...
Bilbo Baggins, Gandalf and their company thirteen dwarves have managed to leave the Misty Mountains...
Bilbo Baggins is a hobbit, who lives a quiet life in The Shire. His peace...