Orlando Bloom originally wanted to call his daughter Fiona.

The 'Pirates of the Caribbean' star and his fiancée Katy Perry welcomed their daughter into the world earlier this week, and it has now been reported that whilst Orlando was keen to name the tot Fiona, it was Katy's choice of moniker - Daisy Dove - that won in the end.

A source said told Us Weekly magazine: ''Katy won the battle over baby's name. She was pulling for the moniker Daisy, but Orlando liked Fiona.''

The 43-year-old actor reportedly thought Fiona ''sounded good alongside'' his son Flynn, nine, whom he has with his ex-wife Miranda Kerr.

Earlier this month, it was reported the couple hadn't picked out a name for their baby, as Katy was also toying with the name Grace Ann, in honour of her grandmother, Ann Pearl.

Another insider said at the time: ''She likes the name Daisy because daisies are her favourite flowers, simple, pure and sunny. She is also fond of the name Grace Ann. Ann after her grandmother, whose name was Ann Pearl.''

Whilst Orlando was ''also okay with honouring Katy's late Grandma, he like[d] her middle name, Pearl.''

Katy and Orlando announced the birth of Daisy Dove Bloom on Thursday (27.08.20), in a statement to UNICEF, who they are Goodwill Ambassadors for.

They said: ''We are floating with love and wonder from the safe and healthy arrival of our daughter.''

The engaged couple also admitted they are fortunate to have had a ''peaceful'' birthing experience, and used the announcement to encourage people to donate to UNICEF to ''celebrate Daisy's arrival'' and also to help mothers and newborns receive the care they need.

They added: ''But we know we're the lucky ones and not everyone can have a birthing experience as peaceful as ours was.

''Communities around the world are still experiencing a shortage of healthcare workers and every eleven seconds a pregnant woman or newborn dies, mostly from preventable causes.

''As UNICEF Goodwill Ambassadors, we know UNICEF is there, on the ground, doing whatever it takes to make sure every expecting mother has access to a trained health worker and access to quality healthcare. In celebration of the heart we know our daughter already has, we have set up a donation page to celebrate DDB's arrival.

''By supporting UNICEF, you are supporting a safe start to life and reimagining a healthier world for every child. We hope your [heart emoji] can bloom with generosity.

''Gratefully, Katy and Orlando. (sic)''