Orlando Bloom can't wait to have a ''daddy's girl'' to share a special bond with.
Orlando Bloom can't wait to have a ''daddy's girl'' of his own.
The 'Carnival Row' actor and his fiancee Katy Perry are due to welcome a daughter into the world in the coming weeks and the 43-year-old star - who also has nine-year-old son Flynn with ex-wife Miranda Kerr - is hoping they'll have a particularly special bond.
He gushed: ''I'm so excited to have a little daddy's girl. I hope she's going to love me as much as I'm going to love her.
''That daddy-girl thing, you know, and that love of your life feeling is I think right around there, you know.''
And Orlando admitted Flynn is ''excited'' to have a sister as he's only got two half-brothers, Miranda and her husband Evan Spiegel's sons Hart, two, and Myles, 10 months.
He told talk show host Jimmy Fallon: ''He's got a couple of other brothers, but this is his first sister, so he's excited.''
Meanwhile, the 'Lord of the Rings' star admitted life in quarantine amid the coronavirus pandemic has given him ''real solace'' and allowed him the opportunity to ''reset''.
He said: ''To be honest it's been... so I was working a lot and I found some real solace, I think it's kind of a reset that we all needed.
''It was a chance to reflect on what's important and what we've been doing, and I just hope we can keep that thinking and it can continue.''
During the video interview, Orlando showed off the rows of cars he and Flynn had made through ''hours of quarantine'', but admitted he had been more enthusiastic about the hobby than his son.
He said: ''We started with the silver Porsche up here, and I got so into it.
''[Flynn] would be like, 'Dad, I'm going to bed', and I'm like, 'Just another 15 minutes.' ''
Taylor Swift goes from lively pop to a more dreamy vibe with her newly released album 'Folklore', and she has unveiled an appropriate video for her...
Following the release of her critically-acclaimed fourth album 'What's Your Pleasure?', Jessie Ware drops a dramatic video for her song 'The Kill'.
Lizzo has teamed up with Queer Eye's Fab Five for the lyric video release of her song 'Soulmate', which featured on her critically acclaimed album...
When music and the cosmos collide.
Subtitled Salazar's Revenge in the UK, this fifth film in the long-running series never quite...
By injecting a steady sense of fun, this slick but mindless action thriller both holds...
It seems Captain Jack Sparrow has been sailing the seas as a pirate for many,...
Alice Racine (Noomi Rapace) is a CIA interrogator who gets embroiled in a terrorist plot...
Forget Davy Jones' Locker and the Fountain of Youth, Captain Jack Sparrow is on an...
Jack Sparrow finds himself in constant trouble with the law; not only is his name...
Peter Jackson's expanded take on J.R.R. Tolkien's The Hobbit comes to a conclusion in a...
The Lonely Mountain has been reclaimed from the dragon Smaug. The dwarves of Thorin Oakenshield...
Bilbo Baggins, Gandalf and the mini-army of dwarves led by Thorin are facing an evermore...
With wittier action and a few more sharply defined characters, this second episode in Peter...
Bilbo Baggins has narrowly escaped several deadly confrontations with the likes of trolls, stone giants...
Bilbo Baggins, Gandalf and their company thirteen dwarves have managed to leave the Misty Mountains...
Bilbo Baggins is a hobbit, who lives a quiet life in The Shire. His peace...