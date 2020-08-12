Orlando Bloom can't wait to have a ''daddy's girl'' of his own.

The 'Carnival Row' actor and his fiancee Katy Perry are due to welcome a daughter into the world in the coming weeks and the 43-year-old star - who also has nine-year-old son Flynn with ex-wife Miranda Kerr - is hoping they'll have a particularly special bond.

He gushed: ''I'm so excited to have a little daddy's girl. I hope she's going to love me as much as I'm going to love her.

''That daddy-girl thing, you know, and that love of your life feeling is I think right around there, you know.''

And Orlando admitted Flynn is ''excited'' to have a sister as he's only got two half-brothers, Miranda and her husband Evan Spiegel's sons Hart, two, and Myles, 10 months.

He told talk show host Jimmy Fallon: ''He's got a couple of other brothers, but this is his first sister, so he's excited.''

Meanwhile, the 'Lord of the Rings' star admitted life in quarantine amid the coronavirus pandemic has given him ''real solace'' and allowed him the opportunity to ''reset''.

He said: ''To be honest it's been... so I was working a lot and I found some real solace, I think it's kind of a reset that we all needed.

''It was a chance to reflect on what's important and what we've been doing, and I just hope we can keep that thinking and it can continue.''

During the video interview, Orlando showed off the rows of cars he and Flynn had made through ''hours of quarantine'', but admitted he had been more enthusiastic about the hobby than his son.

He said: ''We started with the silver Porsche up here, and I got so into it.

''[Flynn] would be like, 'Dad, I'm going to bed', and I'm like, 'Just another 15 minutes.' ''