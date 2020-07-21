Orlando Bloom is urging people to come forward with any information regarding his missing dog Mighty, who has now been missing for seven days.
The poor pooch has now been missing for seven days, and the 'Carnival Row' star has taken to Instagram to ask that anyone with ''real information'' about Mighty's whereabouts come forward.
Orlando shared two telephone numbers for people to get in touch, but insisted they were not his ''direct line'', and told people not to ''add insult to injury'' by contacting him with false leads.
He wrote on the social media platform: ''Keep him safe bring him home let him be reunited with his family- has been my mantra from sun rise to sunset as I scoure the creek beds, bushes and back yards and man holes in and around the neighborhood.
''I want to thank the local community for kindly allowing me to continue my search, whistling at all hour of the day/night. It's day 7 and he'll need his tummy meds. My hope is that some kind soul who's unaware that he's missing is just taking care of a 'lost dog'...if that's the case I hope they take him to a vet or text with real information (obviously this is NOT my direct line no time wasting my hearts broken plz don't add insult to injury even with best intentions) only plz 8054059485/ 8056367662 #lostdog @dogdayssar (sic)''
The update comes after the 43-year-old actor recently said he felt ''broken wide open'' by Mighty's disappearance.
He wrote on Instagram over the weekend: ''I don't recall a time in my life where I've been so broken wide open. The rawness I have felt over these past few days and sleepless nights at the idea of my little man being lost and scared, with me unable to do anything to protect him, is a waking nightmare.''
Orlando feels ''powerless'' amid the stressful situation, and related his missing pooch to ''so many others'' who have ''lost loved ones'' during the coronavirus pandemic.
He added: ''I feel powerless ... maybe like so many others who are losing loved ones or unable to see our loved ones because of the times.
''Cherish the moments we share with the ones we love because nothing is promised. Trust it and don't be afraid of love or the fear of losing love. Love is eternal.''
