Orlando Bloom says his relationship with Katy Perry has been a ''rollercoaster of ups and downs''.

The 43-year-old actor and the 35-year-old singer first started dating in 2016 after meeting at Harvey Weinstein's Golden Globes party and split in 2017 before reuniting for good in 2018, and Orlando admitted the romance hasn't exactly been plain sailing.

Speaking to News Corp Australia: ''I wish I could tell you that it was all joyful and happy.

''But like anything in life that's real, it's taken its own course. It's gone on its own roller coaster of ups and downs.''

However, Orlando and Katy, who got engaged in February 2019 and are expecting their first child together this summer, are now happier than ever with Katy recently admitting their split had made them stronger.

She said: ''It's really about an individual journey that makes the whole thing better. We both had to decide to go on that journey separately because it's not my half and your half that makes a whole. It's my wholeness and your wholeness that makes this whole thing happen.''

Katy - who was previously married to Russell Brand - said she and her fiancé have ''gotten through a lot of hell'' together, and are now keen to keep ''evolving'' their romance.

Speaking to People magazine, she recently explained: ''It's a never-ending evolution, so it's not peachy-keen jelly bean all the time, but it's nice to have been able to show each other all the good, bad and everything in between, and really fight for our best selves. Now, we just joke, like yeah, we still have things to work out - but champagne problems! We've gotten through a lot of hell.''