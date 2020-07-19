Orlando Bloom's dog Mighty has gone missing, leaving the star feeling ''broken wide open''.

The 'Carnival Row' star - whose fiancé Katy Perry is pregnant with the couple's first child - took to Instagram on Sunday (19.07.20) to reveal his pet pooch Mighty is missing, as he said he has been having ''sleepless nights'' knowing his dog is ''lost and scared''.

He wrote: ''I don't recall a time in my life where I've been so broken wide open. The rawness I have felt over these past few days and sleepless nights at the idea of my little man being lost and scared, with me unable to do anything to protect him, is a waking nightmare.''

Orlando, 43, feels ''powerless'' amid the stressful situation, and related his missing pooch to ''so many others'' who have ''lost loved ones'' during the coronavirus pandemic.

He added: ''I feel powerless... maybe like so many others who are losing loved ones or unable to see our loved ones because of the times.

''Cherish the moments we share with the ones we love because nothing is promised. Trust it and don't be afraid of love or the fear of losing love. Love is eternal.''

And the 'Outpost' actor - who is also father to nine-year-old son Flynn, whom he has with his ex-wife Miranda Kerr - asked fans to ''send out a prayer'' for Mighty's safe return.

He concluded his post: ''The bond between Mighty and I shows devotion in ways I have not truly understood until now. I am a devoted father & partner, still, there is a reason why they call them 'man's best friend'. I miss him. Send out a prayer for my little strong and Mighty boy to find his way back to his family.''