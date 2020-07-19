Orlando Bloom's dog Mighty has gone missing, leaving the star feeling ''broken wide open'' and ''powerless''.
Orlando Bloom's dog Mighty has gone missing, leaving the star feeling ''broken wide open''.
The 'Carnival Row' star - whose fiancé Katy Perry is pregnant with the couple's first child - took to Instagram on Sunday (19.07.20) to reveal his pet pooch Mighty is missing, as he said he has been having ''sleepless nights'' knowing his dog is ''lost and scared''.
He wrote: ''I don't recall a time in my life where I've been so broken wide open. The rawness I have felt over these past few days and sleepless nights at the idea of my little man being lost and scared, with me unable to do anything to protect him, is a waking nightmare.''
Orlando, 43, feels ''powerless'' amid the stressful situation, and related his missing pooch to ''so many others'' who have ''lost loved ones'' during the coronavirus pandemic.
He added: ''I feel powerless... maybe like so many others who are losing loved ones or unable to see our loved ones because of the times.
''Cherish the moments we share with the ones we love because nothing is promised. Trust it and don't be afraid of love or the fear of losing love. Love is eternal.''
And the 'Outpost' actor - who is also father to nine-year-old son Flynn, whom he has with his ex-wife Miranda Kerr - asked fans to ''send out a prayer'' for Mighty's safe return.
He concluded his post: ''The bond between Mighty and I shows devotion in ways I have not truly understood until now. I am a devoted father & partner, still, there is a reason why they call them 'man's best friend'. I miss him. Send out a prayer for my little strong and Mighty boy to find his way back to his family.''
We help you decide who to give your money to.
Nature-inspired songs we just can't get enough of.
Artists are coming up with different ways to entertain and help out this year.
Put these British films about music at the top of your watch list.
The Mifo O5 PROs are some of the most durable wireless earbuds on the market and we can't recommend them enough.
These songs were written for times like these.
Live musicians take a financial hit during the worst health crisis of a generation.
Subtitled Salazar's Revenge in the UK, this fifth film in the long-running series never quite...
By injecting a steady sense of fun, this slick but mindless action thriller both holds...
It seems Captain Jack Sparrow has been sailing the seas as a pirate for many,...
Alice Racine (Noomi Rapace) is a CIA interrogator who gets embroiled in a terrorist plot...
Forget Davy Jones' Locker and the Fountain of Youth, Captain Jack Sparrow is on an...
Jack Sparrow finds himself in constant trouble with the law; not only is his name...
Peter Jackson's expanded take on J.R.R. Tolkien's The Hobbit comes to a conclusion in a...
The Lonely Mountain has been reclaimed from the dragon Smaug. The dwarves of Thorin Oakenshield...
Bilbo Baggins, Gandalf and the mini-army of dwarves led by Thorin are facing an evermore...
With wittier action and a few more sharply defined characters, this second episode in Peter...
Bilbo Baggins has narrowly escaped several deadly confrontations with the likes of trolls, stone giants...
Bilbo Baggins, Gandalf and their company thirteen dwarves have managed to leave the Misty Mountains...
Bilbo Baggins is a hobbit, who lives a quiet life in The Shire. His peace...