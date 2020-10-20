That's OK, OneRepublic; we didn't need our hearts anyway! The Colorado band has just dropped a tear-jerker of a video for their song 'Wild Life', which they recorded for the new Disney+ Original Movie 'Clouds'.
The video, directed by Christian Lamb, features dancers Courtney Scarr and Matthew Gibbs, along with a number of poignant clips from the movie; a musical drama about a young teen who becomes a viral sensation after uploading his original song to YouTube, only to find out that he has terminal cancer and just months left to live. The song itself is all about answering the question: "What do you want to do with your one wild and precious life?"
Directed by Justin Baldoni, the movie has been based on Laura Sobiech's memoir 'Fly a Little Higher: How God Answered a Mom's Small Prayer in a Big Way' and stars Hollywood newcomer Fin Argus, Disney staple Sabrina Carpenter and Neve Campbell of 'The Craft' fame.
Meanwhile, OneRepublic will also be releasing their fifth studio album 'Human' in 2021 via Mosley Music Group and Interscope Records, featuring the previously released lead single 'Rescue Me'. They've already had to postpone the album due to complications surrounding the COVID-19 pandemic, but we're hopeful to see the completed album very soon in the New Year.
