One Direction are marking their 10th anniversary with a brand new website and plenty of new content for fans.

The 'History' hitmakers will launch the 10 Years of One Direction website on July 23, to celebrate a decade since they auditioned on 'The X Factor'.

Whilst the boy band - which was comprised of Harry Styles, Louis Tomlinson, Niall Horan, Liam Payne and formerly Zayn Malik, until his departure in 2015 - are not officially reuniting, Directioners can expect some celebratory material, including a special video to mark the milestone, reformatted EPs containing B-sides, rare songs, remixes, live recordings and acoustic versions of songs.

Plus, archive from music videos, artwork, TV performances and more rare behind-the-scenes footage

The website details emerged after Niall told fans not to get their hopes up about a reunion, as despite the 'What Makes You Beautiful' hitmakers - who have been on hiatus since January 2016 - discussing potentially getting back together to celebrate their formation, the 'No Judgement' singer admitted they came to the ''conclusion'' that there is nothing they could really do to mark the milestone.

He said: ''We've barely spoken about it. The band got together in July 2010.

''It's the 10-year anniversary coming up - we were chatting if there was anything we could release.

''We came to the conclusion there was nothing.''

Liam had previously said he was sworn to secrecy about the band's plans, having hinted at a comeback, whilst he was adamant ex-member Zayn would never be a part of a reunion.

He said: ''I can't say too much. It was actually ... Louis told me off for revealing a bit of our plans the other day. So you're going to have the group telling me off on the group chat.''

Meanwhile, Liam recently fuelled reunion rumours by posting a fake FaceTime call with his bandmate Harry.

The 'Midnight' singer sent Directioners into overdrive after the clip went viral on TikTok.

'Watermelon Sugar' hitmaker Harry could be seen on loop in the clip with a big smile on his face, as Liam says: ''Someone's got the giggles, eh?''

He then added: ''Alright, it's getting weird now. Right, I'll speak to you later.''