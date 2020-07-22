One Direction have broken their silence on social media amid speculation about a reunion.

The chart-topping band - which includes Harry Styles, Niall Horan, Liam Payne and Louis Tomlinson - are rumoured to be reuniting and have finally broken their two-year silence on social media, teasing a big announcement on Thursday (23.07.20).

In their first Twitter post since 2018, the band said: ''Tomorrow! You and me got a whole lot of history #10YearsOf1D (sic)''

The group posted the same message on their Instagram account, which has more than 18 million followers.

One Direction have been on a hiatus since 2016 and each member has subsequently pursued their own solo careers.

The group will celebrate a decade since they auditioned on 'The X Factor' on Thursday, and in recent months, speculation has circled about a possible reunion.

However, Niall has insisted they haven't planned anything to mark the milestone.

The 26-year-old singer said: ''We've barely spoken about it. The band got together in July 2010.

''It's the 10-year anniversary coming up - we were chatting if there was anything we could release. We came to the conclusion there was nothing.''

Meanwhile, Liam previously said he was sworn to secrecy about the band's plans, having hinted at a comeback.

The pop star was also adamant that ex-member Zayn Malik wouldn't be part of any reunion plans.

He explained: ''I can't say too much.

''It was actually ... Louis told me off for revealing a bit of our plans the other day. So you're going to have the group telling me off on the group chat.''