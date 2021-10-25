One Direction songwriter Fiona Bevan has released her first new solo music in three years.

The acclaimed singer-songwriter - who co-wrote the boy band's mega-hit 'Little Things' with Ed Sheeran - has returned with the haunting new breakup single, 'Revelations', taking from her upcoming EP.

Speaking of the moving track and the inspiration, Fiona said: "I wrote 'Revelations' after one of those moments that wake you up in the middle of the night and make you change something drastic in your life... It's a breakup song about managing to shatter the spell of a toxic relationship and leave.

"It's full of the driving energy of that moment of realisation, with a really strong guitar riff, inspired by Dolly Parton's 'Jolene', an urgent rising vocal melody, a chorus like an incantation, inviting in change, and four-to-the-floor toms with the feeling of 'Maps' by Yeah Yeah Yeahs. There's a magical time signature/tempo change, kind of inspired by 'Some Velvet Morning', with the song emerging into a psychedelic mid-section, full of meditation temple bells, a storm of swirling violins and a transition into calm and resolution. I wanted this song to be a whole movie in one...visual, cinematic, dramatic."

'Revelations' is the follow-up to 2018's 'Wild Angels Sweet Demons.

Meanwhile, Fiona was recently invited by Abba's BJORN ULVAEUS to become an ambassador for his new initiative, Credits Due, which aims to solve royalties issues in music.

She said in a statement: “We are thrilled to be working with the Music Rights Awareness Foundation to launch Credits Due – an initiative that will move the industry in a better direction by ensuring that creators are paid fairly. As a multi-platinum songwriter and artist, I have personally experienced the pain of missing and slow payments, resulting from the lack of proper credit data, after writing huge hits. We have a great opportunity to change this if the industry pulls together, uses new technology and most importantly, engages our songwriters, producers and performers in the task of ensuring credits are attached to recordings at the point of creation.”