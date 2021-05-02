Oscar-winning star Olympia Dukakis has died aged 89.
Olympia Dukakis has died aged 89.
The family of the Oscar-winning star has confirmed she passed away in New York City after "many months of failing health".
Apollo Dukakis, the actress' brother, wrote on Facebook: "My beloved sister, Olympia Dukakis, passed away this morning in New York City. After many months of failing health she is finally at peace and with her [husband] Louis."
The acclaimed actress won an Oscar for her role in the 1987 romantic comedy 'Moonstuck', and she also enjoyed enjoyed a successful career in the theatre business, both as a performer and as a director.
Olympia - who played Cher's mother in 'Moonstruck' - also starred in 'Steel Magnolias', 'Working Girl' and 'Look Who's Talking'.
Following that, the actress - who studied performing arts at Boston University before moving to New York in the 1950s - appeared in 'Mr. Holland's Opus' in 1995 and as a transgender landlady in 'Tales of the City'.
Cher - her former co-star - has already taken to social media to pay tribute to the late actress.
She wrote on Twitter: "Olympia Dukakis Was an Amazing,Academy Award Winning Actress.Olympia Played My Mom In Moonstruck,& Even Though Her Part was That Of a Suffering Wife, We [laughing emoji] ALL The Time.She Would Tell Me How MUCH She Loved Louis,Her”Handsome Talented,Husband”.I Talked To Her 3Wks Ago. Rip Dear One (sic)"
During a recent interview, Olympia reflected on how the things have improved for women working in the TV and movie industries.
Speaking last year, Olympia - who was married to actor Louis Zorich between 1962 and 2018 - reflected: "I think things are finally moving in the right direction, both for women and for minorities. We are far from reaching our goal but there's a forward movement that's real and strong.
"You're seeing more women as directors and decision-makers and that's a great thing. I'm happy that I've lived a long enough life so I could witness the growth that has occurred."
Why has pop-punk made a 2020s resurgence?
One of the most diverse line-ups we've seen for a major awards show in a while.
Having formed in 1999, Kings Of Leon went on to release their debut album, Youth & Young Manhood in 2003, but it was in April 2007 when they released...
Will you be logging on for virtual Glastonbury this May?
Her new lingerie photos have divided opinion across the internet.
Ahead of the release of their tenth studio album 'Let The Bad Times Roll', The Offspring unveil an extremely trippy (if appropriate) video for the...