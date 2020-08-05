V Festival is making a brief comeback with a one-off virtual broadcast.

Olly Murs, Anne-Marie and Dizzee Rascal are set to headline the digital extravaganza which will see the perform live from Hylands Park in Chelmsford, Essex, where the popular festival used to be held, before being axed after the 2017 event.

More acts are set to be announced in the coming weeks and the show, which is being turned into a three-part special, will be hosted by Maya Jama and comedian Joel Dommett on ITV2.

Organisers have promised a ''nostalgic look back at the most iconic V Festival sets of all time''.

The artists will share their memories of V Festival - which also had a sister event at Staffordshire's Weston Park - in interviews for the series.

Essex-born Olly - who headlined the MTV stage in 2015 - said: ''V Festival holds a very special place in my heart (and liver), as not only did I used to go every year with my mates and camp as a punter, but I later got the chance to actually perform there and be invited back four times!''

'Friends' hitmaker Anne-Marie - who is also from Essex - added: ''Although I won't get to see all your lovely faces in person, I can't wait to play for you all.''

Following V Festival being discontinued three years ago, the event was replaced by RiZe Festival, which also got cancelled in 2019.

The final V Festival was headlined by Jay-Z and Pink.

Over the years, big names including Justin Timberlake, Beyonce and Eminem graced the main stage.

Virgin Media's V Festival 2020 is set to air on ITV2 on between August 21 and August 23.