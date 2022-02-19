Olly Murs has split from his record label RCA after 12 years but he has already been in talks with potential replacements.
Olly Murs has split from his record label.
The 37-year-old singer and RCA Records have parted ways after 12 years, just as Olly is working on his seventh album, his first since 2018’s 'You Know I Know'.
A source told The Sun newspaper's Bizarre column: "Olly was with RCA for 12 years which is a really long time.
"It felt like it was time to move on and try something new.
"He had a discussion with them and ultimately decided he wanted to shake things up a bit.
"He has been in the studio working on music for months now and wants to get it out soon."
And Olly has reportedly already been in contact with a number of other labels, who are keen to sign him up.
The insider added: "As things stand, loads of labels have expressed their interest and now it’s just a case of finding the best deal which will work for him.
"Olly is really excited about the next chapter.
"He has had some time out and is raring to get going again now with a new team behind him.”
Olly finished second on the 'The X Factor' in 2009 and has gone on to have a successful career in music and TV.
He is currently hosting ITV’s new show 'Starstruck', which features Sheridan Smith, Jason Manford, Beverly Knight and Adam Lambert.
Unlike the Sue Gray report into alleged law breaking at Number 10, our five favourite forthcoming albums in February all have a confirmed date to be...
Less than two years after she graduated from the BRIT School for Performing Arts & Technology, Adele cemented her arrival on the music scene with her...
Meat Loaf, born Michael Lee Aday, in Dallas, Texas, sadly passed away on the 20th January at the age of 74.
On the 14th January 1977 David Bowie surprised everyone yet again with one of his most extraordinary records when he released his 11th studio album,...
As 2022 begins and New Year's resolutions are made, and just as quickly broken, the first batch of eagerly awaited new musical releases are set to...
Having just released their feel good, and irresistibly funky - "guaranteed winter blues killer", Roll The Dice, Edinburgh's Atom Eyes are seeing out...