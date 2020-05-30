Olly Murs is setting up a food nutrition business.

The 36-year-old singer has dropped an incredible two stone thanks to his bodybuilder girlfriend Amelia Tank, 27, and Olly is reportedly working with her on a new nutrition company Tank fitness.

A source told The Sun newspaper's Bizarre column: ''Olly's always been into health and fitness but after meeting Amelia that massively ramped up.

''They are looking at what they can do together in terms of helping other people change their lifestyles. Everything is still in the planning stages but it's exciting.''

The pair first met at a gym in Essex after they had exchanged flirty messages on Instagram over summer 2019.

And it was recently claimed that Olly believes he's found ''the right girl'' after spending ''a good few years'' waiting for the perfect person to come his way.

An insider said: ''He hadn't had a serious relationship for a good few years before Amelia came along because he was waiting for the right girl.

''Now he feels he has found that woman. He is so happy and everything is going really well.''

Olly invited Amelia to stay with him at his home in Essex during the coronavirus pandemic - which has seen the UK government ask the public to practice social distancing and stay indoors as much as possible - and he's now set to ask her to move in full time.

The source said: ''They spend all their time together so it was the natural progression for her to move in, and there is plenty of room.

''Usually they are both so busy and it can be tricky to spend a lot of time together.

''But now they are making the most of their quality time as a couple and absolutely loving it.''