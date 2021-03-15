Olly Murs will hit the road in 2021 and 2022 for his rescheduled mammoth tour of the UK and Ireland.
Olly Murs is set to tour the UK and Ireland in 2021 and 2022.
The 'Thinking of Me' hitmaker was forced to postpone his 2020 shows due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.
However, Olly is thrilled to confirm 11 Shows will go ahead this summer and 13 in 2022.
The 2021 run will kick off at Haydock Park Racecourse, St. Helens, on July 17.
Next year, Olly will hit the stage again on June 10, 2022, for Live At Botanic Gardens in Belfast, Northern Ireland, and will play his final gig of the stint at Stadiwm Zip World in Colwyn Bay in Wales on August 12, 2022.
In a press release, he said: “I'm just so happy I still get to go on tour across the UK this summer after the year we've had! “We've worked hard to put on as many shows as we can this year & next, and I can't wait to get back out and bring some positivity and fun on stage to my fans. The thought of performing with my band, working with my crew, and seeing my fans is getting me through lockdown, so roll on the summer!”
Meanwhile, the 'Voice UK' coach recently admitted this year's Soccer Aid is likely to be his last.
The 36-year-old pop star is a veteran of the annual fundraiser, but Olly admitted he might only play one more time after undergoing knee surgery in 2019.
Olly explained: "I’ll do it one more time. My surgeon and doctor said I shouldn’t but I think one more time would be nice. "I’m in fantastic shape. This is the best version of me and I’m really happy to see what I can do next."
Head to OllyMurs.com for the full list of rescheduled tour dates.
