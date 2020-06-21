Olly Murs struggled to find his ''purpose'' amid the coronavirus lockdown.

The 36-year-old pop star has revealed he's been having a hard time dealing with the lockdown, even though he was able to isolate with his girlfriend Amelia Tank.

Olly told The Sun on Sunday newspaper: ''Lockdown has been so much harder than my knee rehab last year.

''I was excited about so many things happening in 2020. I had Soccer Aid, holidays, 'The Voice', projects with my TV company and I had a new haircut. Lockdown sidetracked it all and I found comfort in eating things I love, like chocolate.

''On the surface it looked like I was having loads of fun with Amelia. But I've had some really tough days where I was thinking, 'What's my purpose?'''

Meanwhile, a source previously revealed Olly is ''so happy'' in his relationship with Amelia.

The chart-topping pop star believes he's finally found ''the right girl'' after spending ''a good few years'' waiting for the perfect person to come his way.

The source said: ''He hadn't had a serious relationship for a good few years before Amelia came along because he was waiting for the right girl. Now he feels he has found that woman.

''He is so happy and everything is going really well ... They spend all their time together so it was the natural progression for her to move in, and there is plenty of room.

''Usually they are both so busy and it can be tricky to spend a lot of time together. But now they are making the most of their quality time as a couple and absolutely loving it.''