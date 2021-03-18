Years & Years is now an Olly Alexander solo project after Mikey Goldsworthy and Emre Turkmen quit the band.

The trio - which originally formed as a five-piece in 2010 - stunned fans on Thursday (18.03.210) as it was revealed the 30-year-old musician will release their new music on his own.

In a statement, the group - whose debut album 'Communion' was released in 2015 - said: "Dear Y&Y fans... There's been some changes that we want to fill you in on.

"This upcoming new album has been an Olly endeavour and we've decided that Years & Years will continue as an Olly solo project.

"The three of us are still good friends. Mikey will be part of the Y&Y family and play with us live and Emre will focus on being a writer/producer.

"These past 12 months have been crazy for us all and we want to thank you for the love and support you've given us over the years (& years).

"New Y&Y music will be coming this spring."

Originally, the band - whose second record 'Palo Santo' dropped three years ago - also featured Noel Leeman and Olivier Subria, who both left in 2013.

Now, the group's Twitter account reflects the changes as the bio reads: "hi i'm @alexander_olly and this is my music. (sic)"

Meanwhile, Olly - who has won critical acclaim for his role in TV drama series ‘It’s A Sin’ - has recently revealed he wants to keep singing "until [he] dies".

Asked if his first love is singing or acting, he told OK! magazine: “Singing is something I will do until I die because I love to sing.

“I love the fact I can do it in the morning, I can do it in the evening and I can do it all afternoon.”

But he is also keen to keep on acting after such an “amazing” experience making the Channel 4 drama about the AIDS crisis in the 1980s.

He said: “[My ultimate goal is] to continue performing.

“'It’s A Sin’ was such a profound experience that has made me think, ‘Wow I would really love another go at something like this.’

“It’s been amazing and I really want to do it again, but I’m going to take it as it comes."