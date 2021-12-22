Olly Alexander admits that while he would be impressed if an ex worked out a song was about them, he would never tell them.
Olly Alexander will never tell an ex if a song is about them.
The 31-year-old singer - who has previously admitted to penning songs about exes and casual flings - said that while he would "be impressed" if a former flame confronted him, he would always deny it.
He said: "I don't think anyone will recognise themselves [in my songs.] It depends how closely they listen. If someone had the confidence to straight up ask me, 'Is this song about me?', I would be impressed. But you never want to give them the satisfaction."
The Years&Years star then went on to note starring in Channel 4 AIDS drama 'It's a Sin' and performing with Sir Elton John as highlights of his year, adding that collaborating with pop superstar Kylie Minogue on hits 'Starstruck' and 'A Second to Midnight' was a "dream come true."
He told The Metro Newspaper: "'It's a Sin' is one of [my highlights], for sure. Performing with Elton John at the BRITs - lying on top of his piano, that was amazing. And duetting with Kylie was a dream come true."
Olly then went on to praise the 'Spinning Around' hitmaker, picking out his favourite hits before also lauding the Pet Shop Boys - both of whom he has teamed up with for a pre-recorded New Year's Eve special on BBC One.
He said: "Kylie's 'Love at First Sight' is genius. So many of her songs are captivating and memorable but 'Love at First Sight' has this positive, happy feeling about it that I just love. It's so simple but the simplest things are always the hardest to get right. Pet Shop Boys, oh my gosh, they just have such a phenomenal back catalogue. [My favourite] is maybe 'Domino Dancing'. That's the one I put on to dance around to the most still."
