Years & Years frontman Olly Alexander never wants to stop making music.
Olly Alexander wants to keep singing “until [he] dies”.
The 30-year-old star has recently won critical acclaim for his role in TV drama series ‘It’s A Sin’ but after initially finding fame as frontman of Years & Years, he admitted music is where his heart really lies.
Asked if his first love is singing or acting, he told OK! magazine: “Singing is something I will do until I die because I love to sing.
“I love the fact I can do it in the morning, I can do it in the evening and I can do it all afternoon.”
But Olly is also keen to keep on acting after such an “amazing” experience making the Channel 4 drama about the AIDS crisis in the 1980s.
He said: “[My ultimate goal is] to continue performing.
“’It’s A Sin’ was such a profound experience that has made me think, ‘Wow I would really love another go at something like this.’
“It’s been amazing and I really want to do it again, but I’m going to take it as it comes.
“I’m putting out more music this year, but I am also going to see what happens.”
The ‘King’ hitmaker has been influenced by his mum’s taste in music but he’s also been looking back to the 1980s recently.
He added: “My biggest idols are musicians like Jeff Buckley, Joni Mitchell and Stevie Wonder, but I also liked a lot of the music my mum loved when I was coming of age – like Whitney Houston, Eva Cassidy and Bob Dylan.
“I’ve listened to a lot of 80s music in the past year and that’s also phenomenal.”
As the second month of 2021 gets ever nearer we take a look at the new releases that are set to delight our ears over the coming weeks.
"With great regret, we must announce that this year's Glastonbury Festival will not take place," came the not altogether unexpected announcement from...
Here's what the public had to say about the death of Phil Spector.
Lana Del Rey takes her 60s vintage aesthetic to the extreme with the video for new single 'Chemtrails Over The Country Club'.
As negotiations continue, it's clear that the UK government doesn't have everyone's best interests at heart.
The singer awkwardly responded to potential backlash regarding her new album cover.
Five years ago, on the day of his 69th birthday and two days before his death, David Bowie released his 25th, and final studio album, 'Blackstar'.
Solid acting and adept filmmaking help make up for the fact that this film asks...
With bouncy pop tunes and a breezy tone, this Scottish musical sometimes feels so weightless...
Eve is a young woman living in Glasgow, Scotland struggling to cope with huge emotional...
The Riot Club is an elite group of ten Oxford University students; the very best...
Like a 20-years-later sequel to Before Midnight, this sharply observant comedy-drama follows a couple through...
Meg and Nick are a seemingly devoted couple who venture to the romantic city of...
Pip is a young orphan who has a chance meeting with a frightening stranger while...
Gulliver works in a mail room, he's got big dreams and ambitions but he's never...
Watch the trailer for Bright Star Bright Star is based loosely on the love of...