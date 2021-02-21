Olly Alexander wants to keep singing “until [he] dies”.

The 30-year-old star has recently won critical acclaim for his role in TV drama series ‘It’s A Sin’ but after initially finding fame as frontman of Years & Years, he admitted music is where his heart really lies.

Asked if his first love is singing or acting, he told OK! magazine: “Singing is something I will do until I die because I love to sing.

“I love the fact I can do it in the morning, I can do it in the evening and I can do it all afternoon.”

But Olly is also keen to keep on acting after such an “amazing” experience making the Channel 4 drama about the AIDS crisis in the 1980s.

He said: “[My ultimate goal is] to continue performing.

“’It’s A Sin’ was such a profound experience that has made me think, ‘Wow I would really love another go at something like this.’

“It’s been amazing and I really want to do it again, but I’m going to take it as it comes.

“I’m putting out more music this year, but I am also going to see what happens.”

The ‘King’ hitmaker has been influenced by his mum’s taste in music but he’s also been looking back to the 1980s recently.

He added: “My biggest idols are musicians like Jeff Buckley, Joni Mitchell and Stevie Wonder, but I also liked a lot of the music my mum loved when I was coming of age – like Whitney Houston, Eva Cassidy and Bob Dylan.

“I’ve listened to a lot of 80s music in the past year and that’s also phenomenal.”