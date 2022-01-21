Olly Alexander has revealed that he wants to play an "erotic superhero" on the big screen.
Olly Alexander wants to play an "erotic superhero".
The Years & Years singer was praised for his acting in the acclaimed TV series 'It's A Sin' and admits that he wants to play a sexy character with superpowers in the future.
Olly – who is openly gay - told NME magazine: "There's a lot of good stuff that gets made but good stuff with gay characters that I could possibly play? Not so much.
"For me to be interested in a role, it would have to be (someone) sexy with magic powers. I basically want to play some kind of erotic superhero."
The 31-year-old star worked with Russell T. Davies on 'It's A Sin' and the former 'Doctor Who' showrunner said he would be prepared to direct a Marvel movie if the studio creates a homosexual superhero.
Russell told BANG Showbiz: "If they want to make a gay superhero: properly gay, not just a nice little character in the background, I would be there. I could write it, I could write it like a demon."
The 58-year-old screenwriter – who also worked on 'A Very English Scandal' and 'Torchwood' – described Olly as an "amazing" talent and admits that it was comparable with the time he got to work with Kylie Minogue on the 2007 'Doctor Who' Christmas special.
He shared: "It was like working with Kylie Minogue on 'Doctor Who', I was like, 'Wow, extraordinary.' I've been very lucky."
As the days get progressively colder and shorter November ushers in celebrations of light, gunpowder and treason as well as bringing with it some...
Having recently released their latest single, 'Future Angel', Robin And The Goblins creative force Robin Romo is now looking forward to playing their...
If all things were equal then Ed Sheeran may have made the cut for our final five favourite new album releases of October, but they're not, and he...
Solid acting and adept filmmaking help make up for the fact that this film asks...
With bouncy pop tunes and a breezy tone, this Scottish musical sometimes feels so weightless...
Eve is a young woman living in Glasgow, Scotland struggling to cope with huge emotional...
The Riot Club is an elite group of ten Oxford University students; the very best...
Like a 20-years-later sequel to Before Midnight, this sharply observant comedy-drama follows a couple through...
Meg and Nick are a seemingly devoted couple who venture to the romantic city of...
Pip is a young orphan who has a chance meeting with a frightening stranger while...
Gulliver works in a mail room, he's got big dreams and ambitions but he's never...
Watch the trailer for Bright Star Bright Star is based loosely on the love of...