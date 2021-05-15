Olly Alexander feels free after going solo, which occurred when Years & Years' founding members Mikey Goldsworthy and Emre Turkmen departed the electropop group.
Olly Alexander feels free after going solo.
Years & Years is now just Olly on his own after founding members Mikey Goldsworthy and Emre Turkmen departed the electropop group this year, and he feels completely reinvigorated to be making music that is purely his vision.
Speaking at this week’s BRIT Awards, he said: "My message to my fans is thank you for supporting me, it just means the world, I love you so much, especially now I'm solo, Years & Years is just me.
"It is a little bit scary, but it's exciting too, I feel like there's a whole new energy to it which is nice. I feel free, it's good.
"There was nerves at first because you don't know what people are going to think, are they going to be sad, but for us it was the right decision to make. But now I feel happy and excited because it feels as though I have fresh energy and the fans are excited."
Olly says his new songs are all "up-tempo" dance tunes because that's the type of music he has been listening to during the COVID-19 pandemic to keep his spirits up.
"I make music according to however I'm feeling at the time, and during the pandemic I was listening to a lot of up-tempo dance music, stuff that made me feel good, so I've just put that into my music."
Asleep In The Back is less claustrophobic than some of Elbow's other material, it doesn't envelope you and wrap you up, there is still wriggle room...
Put down the weight-loss smoothie and indulge in some carbs.
We all need to listen to Billie right now.
As 'normal life' seems to be a few steps closer, as the first experimental music events take place, and as everyone gears up for a summer of...
April 2021 may have been one of the coldest in 60 years, but there were still enough hot releases to warm our hearts and fuel our fires.
The Weeknd, DaBaby, Pop Smoke and Gabby Barrett land multiple nominations.
As a new, vital, immediate and pivotal era in music was just about to break, AC/DC signed a record deal that would see them launch their incredible...
A birth certificate blunder of epic proportions.
Solid acting and adept filmmaking help make up for the fact that this film asks...
With bouncy pop tunes and a breezy tone, this Scottish musical sometimes feels so weightless...
Eve is a young woman living in Glasgow, Scotland struggling to cope with huge emotional...
The Riot Club is an elite group of ten Oxford University students; the very best...
Like a 20-years-later sequel to Before Midnight, this sharply observant comedy-drama follows a couple through...
Meg and Nick are a seemingly devoted couple who venture to the romantic city of...
Pip is a young orphan who has a chance meeting with a frightening stranger while...
Gulliver works in a mail room, he's got big dreams and ambitions but he's never...
Watch the trailer for Bright Star Bright Star is based loosely on the love of...