Years & Years star Olly Alexander admits the idea of missing late night "hookups" and clubbing inspired his new album 'Night Call'.
Olly Alexander was inspired by missing late night "hookups" and clubbing for the new Years & Years album.
The 31-year-old musician - whose band has became a solo project earlier this year - is set to release new LP 'Night Call' in January and he's described the record as his "escape".
Speaking to Zane Lowe on Apple Music 1, he said: "It's a good feeling. After the two years we've had, I've become a solo artist. So making this record has been challenging.
"But it was like my escape. So I put all the kind of stuff I was missing, like going out, dancing, having sex. Just put it all into the record.
"And it's just such a good feeling because you never know when something's going to be finished, if you're ever going to put it out. But it's coming out."
Olly revealed he sees the album as a collection of tracks to be "played at nighttime", and its title came naturally.
He explained: "Well, 'Night Call' the song kind of came sort of towards the end of the writing process and recording process.
"But I knew all these songs, a lot of them about hookups or about kind of encounters at nighttime. So it was an album that I imagined being played at nighttime.
"And then I was thinking of really other terms for hookups. And 'Night Call', it pleased me because I felt like it worked on lots of different levels.
"It just felt like something that would... It was a little mysterious, but it felt sexy as well."
And while Olly wanted to "keep sadness as far away as possible" on the new material, he admitted it "crept into a couple" of tracks.
He added: "There's one song called 'Make It Out Alive', which I wrote before the rest of 'Night Call', but I love the song and really wanted to keep it in.
"That was from a much darker place where I was just, 'Wow, things are really feeling a bit tough'. And then another one of the songs called 'See You Again', really just came from after my gran died. I was, 'Oh, I'd love to see her again.' "
As the days get progressively colder and shorter November ushers in celebrations of light, gunpowder and treason as well as bringing with it some...
Having recently released their latest single, 'Future Angel', Robin And The Goblins creative force Robin Romo is now looking forward to playing their...
If all things were equal then Ed Sheeran may have made the cut for our final five favourite new album releases of October, but they're not, and he...
We didn't expect these rockers to be so into the Swedish pop group.
Is there anyone worth mentioning that Dave hasn't worked with?
These deliciously witchy tunes are perfect for Halloween.
From Psycho Killer to the Monster Mash, these Halloween songs are classics.
After 'Life Won't Wait', and in between 'Rancid 5' and 'Indestructible', Tim Armstrong somehow found time to form his new band - Transplants, and...
Solid acting and adept filmmaking help make up for the fact that this film asks...
With bouncy pop tunes and a breezy tone, this Scottish musical sometimes feels so weightless...
Eve is a young woman living in Glasgow, Scotland struggling to cope with huge emotional...
The Riot Club is an elite group of ten Oxford University students; the very best...
Like a 20-years-later sequel to Before Midnight, this sharply observant comedy-drama follows a couple through...
Meg and Nick are a seemingly devoted couple who venture to the romantic city of...
Pip is a young orphan who has a chance meeting with a frightening stranger while...
Gulliver works in a mail room, he's got big dreams and ambitions but he's never...
Watch the trailer for Bright Star Bright Star is based loosely on the love of...