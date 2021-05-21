Olly Alexander has hailed his duet with Kylie Minogue "a moment of cosmic fantasy".

The Years & Years star has released a dreamy remix of 'Starstruck' featuring his close pal and hailed the Australian pop icon's vocals as "divine".

He said: “Kylie is an icon who has inspired me since I first started making music, so this feels out this world. I asked if Kylie would be interested in doing something on the song and I’m so thankful she said yes!

“I’ve been on cloud nine ever since and she’s really brought so much to the song, her voice is divine and her presence is just magic. I really hope people enjoy this moment of cosmic fantasy, I’m over the moon, the stars and the planets that this has happened!”

Kylie has been a fan of Years & Years for years and fell in love with their "cuteness and talent".

She said: “I thought he was a star in 2015 when I fell in love with 'King' and 'Desire', among others . . . the songs, the aesthetics, the cuteness and the talent. Now we get to be 'Starstruck' together.”

The 'It's A Sin' star has also returned the favour and has penned a track for Kylie's upcoming extended edition of her hit album, 'Disco', which also features a hotly-awaited Jessie Ware duet.

An insider said recently: “Kylie and Olly have been friends for years and have been back in touch recently because they love each other’s music.

“Olly asked if she would feature on a new version of 'Starstruck' and she jumped at the chance as she thinks he is one of the most talented artists around right now.

“Also there was a song which Olly had written which Kylie loves, so it has turned into a really lovely working relationship.

“The updated version of her album is shaping up really nicely and it looks like it will be out later this year. She’s really excited because it’s all sounding great.”

Kylie, 52, and Olly, 30, previously duetted back in 2016 on a version of Kylie's mega-hit 'Better The Devil You Know' at London's Royal Albert Hall.

The 'Real Groove' singer recently confirmed that 2021 will see her "repack" her chart-topping disco-pop album - and she hinted "there's a lot to play with".

She said: “This year, we will do a repack of ‘Disco’ and that instantly gets my neurons firing. What else can we do? What will it lead to? There’s a lot to play with . . .”