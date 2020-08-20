Sony are said to have signed up Olivia Wilde to develop and direct a female-centred Marvel movie, which some supporters have speculated could be a Spider-Woman film.
Olivia Wilde is set to develop and direct a female-centred Marvel movie.
The 36-year-old star is said to have penned a deal with Sony Pictures to work on an as-yet untitled motion picture about a female character in the Marvel universe, sources have told Deadline
This has led to numerous supporters speculating Wilde could be involved in a Spider-Woman film.
Amy Pascal is to produce the movie, which will be written by Katie Silberman, and Rachel O'Connor is to executive produce.
Spider-Woman has been the alter-ego of several characters over the years, including Jessica Drew, Mary-Jane Watson and Gwen Stacy.
In May, it was reported S.J. Clarkson is to helm a female-led superhero movie in the 'Spider-Man' universe.
It is expected to focus on character Madame Web, an elderly woman who is connected to a life support system resembling a spider's web.
Due to her age and medical condition, Madame Web didn't battle against any villains, but sources previously suggested the plot could be changed.
Sony - which shares the rights to Spider-Man and all associated characters with Marvel - are said to have drawn up a list of possible stars to take on the role of Madame Web, with Amy Adams and Charlize Theron said to be among the potential suitors for the part.
Marvel's next movie, 'Black Widow', will be released in October.
The motion picture was originally due to drop in May, but it was delayed due to the coronavirus pandemic.
Taylor Swift goes from lively pop to a more dreamy vibe with her newly released album 'Folklore', and she has unveiled an appropriate video for her...
Following the release of her critically-acclaimed fourth album 'What's Your Pleasure?', Jessie Ware drops a dramatic video for her song 'The Kill'.
Lizzo has teamed up with Queer Eye's Fab Five for the lyric video release of her song 'Soulmate', which featured on her critically acclaimed album...
When music and the cosmos collide.
This may look like it's going to be a zany Christmas romp, but it's really...
Charlotte Cooper is the family matriarch and all she wants is for her family to...
Charlotte Cooper is determined to make this Christmas the best holiday the family has ever...
Life on the road can be tough for a musician. Faced with constant rejections from...
Zoe is part of a group of scientists with the goal of bringing people back...
There are moments when this three-strand drama almost ascends to the emotional resonance of writer-director...
Love is never uncomplicated and when a third person gets involved, it can make things...
With only a hint of a futuristic setting, Spike Jonze takes a remarkably honest look...
Small and earthy, this low-key drama simply follows a group of 30-ish characters as they...
Exhilarating racing action punctuates this true story, which sharply traces the rivalry between two Formula...