Olivia Wilde is set to develop and direct a female-centred Marvel movie.

The 36-year-old star is said to have penned a deal with Sony Pictures to work on an as-yet untitled motion picture about a female character in the Marvel universe, sources have told Deadline

This has led to numerous supporters speculating Wilde could be involved in a Spider-Woman film.

Amy Pascal is to produce the movie, which will be written by Katie Silberman, and Rachel O'Connor is to executive produce.

Spider-Woman has been the alter-ego of several characters over the years, including Jessica Drew, Mary-Jane Watson and Gwen Stacy.

In May, it was reported S.J. Clarkson is to helm a female-led superhero movie in the 'Spider-Man' universe.

It is expected to focus on character Madame Web, an elderly woman who is connected to a life support system resembling a spider's web.

Due to her age and medical condition, Madame Web didn't battle against any villains, but sources previously suggested the plot could be changed.

Sony - which shares the rights to Spider-Man and all associated characters with Marvel - are said to have drawn up a list of possible stars to take on the role of Madame Web, with Amy Adams and Charlize Theron said to be among the potential suitors for the part.

Marvel's next movie, 'Black Widow', will be released in October.

The motion picture was originally due to drop in May, but it was delayed due to the coronavirus pandemic.