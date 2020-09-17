Olivia Wilde has confessed that she is struggling with Marvel's policy on spoilers as she is set to helm a new movie in the Marvel Cinematic Universe.
Olivia Wilde is struggling with Marvel's spoiler policy.
It was reported last month that the 36-year-old director and actress had been tapped to helm a project in the Marvel Cinematic Universe and Olivia explained that she is struggling to keep tight-lipped about the project - risking the wrath of Marvel chief Kevin Feige.
Speaking on the 'Shut Up Evan' podcast, Olivia said: ''All I can say that this is by far the most exciting thing that's ever happened to me. Because not only do I feel like I get to tell a story that, God, it's like, listen to me trying to avoid Kevin Feige's pellet gun.''
Wilde signed a deal with Sony Pictures to work on an untitled movie based on a female Marvel character, which led to fans speculating that she is helming a 'Spider-Woman' film.
The 'Booksmart' filmmaker is pleased the female filmmakers are having an influence on the superhero genre, with Nia DaCosta set to helm 'Captain Marvel 2'.
Olivia explained: ''We are seeing this incredible influx of female directors and storytellers getting to take hold of this genre, this superhero space, and infuse it with their own perspective.
''So not only do I get to tell the story as a director, but I get to develop this story, and that's what made it so incredible for me.''
She added: ''There is a sea change and it's because of these decades of trailblazers who demanded this over and over and over again and it's finally broken through and I'm very fortunate to be there with it.''
If only we could go back...
The young artist urges fans to vote like their lives depend on it.
Looks like we need to learn basic humanity again.
'World Clique' was released on this day (August 7th) in 1990.
We have never been called out so hard by a meme in our lives.
Billie Eilish is back with possibly her most chilled out song yet. 'My Future' comes alongside a melancholy animated video starring Billie herself.
The 90s was the greatest decade for movie soundtracks. Change our minds.
Taylor Swift goes from lively pop to a more dreamy vibe with her newly released album 'Folklore', and she has unveiled an appropriate video for her...
This may look like it's going to be a zany Christmas romp, but it's really...
Charlotte Cooper is the family matriarch and all she wants is for her family to...
Charlotte Cooper is determined to make this Christmas the best holiday the family has ever...
Life on the road can be tough for a musician. Faced with constant rejections from...
Zoe is part of a group of scientists with the goal of bringing people back...
There are moments when this three-strand drama almost ascends to the emotional resonance of writer-director...
Love is never uncomplicated and when a third person gets involved, it can make things...
With only a hint of a futuristic setting, Spike Jonze takes a remarkably honest look...
Small and earthy, this low-key drama simply follows a group of 30-ish characters as they...
Exhilarating racing action punctuates this true story, which sharply traces the rivalry between two Formula...