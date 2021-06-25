Olivia Wilde, Spike Jonze, Phoebe Tonkin and Tobey Maguire have become the latest stars to join the cast of 'Babylon'.
The group will feature in an all-star ensemble for Damien Chazelle's ode to Hollywood's golden age, with Margot Robbie, Brad Pitt, Diego Calva, Jovan Adepo, Li Jun Li and Katherine Waterston leading the cast.
Max Minghella, Lukas Haas, Flea, Rory Scovel, Samara Weaving, Eric Roberts, P.J. Byrne and Damon Gupton are also set to star.
Chazelle has also written the movie, which is set in the late 1920s as the movie industry transitions from silent films to talkies. 'Babylon' explores the rise and fall of a number of characters and has been described as "'The Great Gatsby' on steroids", according to Deadline.
Character details are being kept tightly under wraps and it's currently unclear whether any of the new cast members will be portraying fictional or historical characters.
Olivia Hamilton, Matt Plouffe and Marc Platt are producing the star-studded project, while Tobey - who previously played Spider-Man in Sam Raimi's trilogy - will executive produce alongside Helen Estabrook and Adam Siegel.
Paramount is planning to release the film on Christmas Day 2022 before a worldwide launch in January 2023.
Meanwhile, Olivia is directing and starring in the psychological thriller 'Don't Worry Darling', which features her beau Harry Styles, Florence Pugh and Chris Pine.
The Hollywood actress praised "hero" cinematographer Matthew Libatique when filming wrapped earlier this year, after they managed to overcome the challenges posed by the coronavirus pandemic.
She wrote on Instagram at the time: "My co-conspirator and hero. We did it. It wasn’t easy. But we f****** did the damn thing. Love you, Matty. (sic)"
