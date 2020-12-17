Olivia Palermo has vowed to go all out with her festive outfits this Christmas.

The 34-year-old fashionista isn't going to let the coronavirus pandemic and the fact in real life parties are off this year stop her from getting glammed up, and she has predicted that once quarantine is over everyone will want to add an "extra" bit of "sparkle" to their ensembles.

She said: “I have not let coronavirus stop me from getting dressed; I feel that it’s important."

Olivia continued: “I’m convinced it’s going to be the roaring ’20s with that extra sparkle when we get out [of quarantine].

“All of us have probably been looking at our festive wardrobes for a year, waiting to wear things.”

On what she plans to wear for her virtual Christmas parties, Olivia - who is married to German model Johannes Huebl - is quoted by Page Six Style as saying: “I’m really into skirt overlays that are kind of ’60s, and modernising it with a fabulous statement necklace.

“[It’s all about] making your most fabulous statements in your wardrobe and emphasising that, then leaving everything else basic or adding a great accessory.”

Elsewhere, the socialite admitted she never gives herself any New Year’s resolutions because she believes that you should “work on yourself all year round”.

She said: “I feel that you should work on yourself all year round and not just in January. Doing meditation, working out, taking time for yourself, going to the spa, focusing on things that you wouldn’t necessarily have the time [to].

“It’s a year of change for everyone, so things that you haven’t done, [you should] take the time for.”