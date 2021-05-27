Olivia Palermo has been enjoying focusing on self-care during the coronavirus pandemic.

The 35-year-old entrepreneur thinks the lockdown because of the current health crisis has really given people a chance to feel good about themselves and practice self-love and self-care.

She said: "I love that people are focusing more and more on wellness and beauty that makes them feel good about themselves, especially during difficult times. Self-care is so, so important, not just for aesthetic reasons, but for your emotional and mental health too."

And Olivia has enjoyed switching her personal style up when she's been at home.

Speaking about her style in lockdown, she added: "My lockdown outfits included a lot of cashmere sets for a cosy but chic look and, of course, always a few diamonds or an elegant timepiece for a pop of glamour - my Piaget watches help keep me on time for Zoom meetings! It was all about comfort and casual chic, so easy-to-slip-on mules have been my footwear of choice for around the house and menswear-inspired flats for walks with Mr. Butler [her dog]."

And when it comes to her own self-care, Olivia enjoys watching a movie whilst eating sushi.

She told Vanity Fair: "I’ve really learnt how critical it is to take that time for yourself, however, whether it’s practising a little self-care with a manicure or having a glass of wine while watching your favourite programme. A typical evening of pampering for me at home right now is a nice, long shower and ordering in some delicious sushi before sitting down to watch a movie or series."