Olivia Munn has reportedly split from her boyfriend Tucker Roberts following a year and a half of dating, as the news comes just days after it was reported they'd moved in together.
The 40-year-old actress is believed to have called time on her romance with Tucker Roberts, just days after it was reported the pair had moved in together.
According to Us Weekly magazine, sources close to the pair claim they broke up at the end of 2019, and the publication reports representatives have also confirmed the news, though there is no accompanying statement at this time.
The 'Newsroom' alum was reported earlier this week to have moved into a shared home with Tucker, whom she had been dating since December 2018.
An insider added at the time: ''Olivia and Tucker are so happy together.''
Olivia - who previously dated NFL star Aaron Rodgers - and the Philadelphia Fusion president were first rumoured to be dating in 2018 when they were spotted holding hands in Los Angeles, and were later seen celebrating New Year's Eve together at a party.
The couple only took their romance to Instagram for the first time in November, which is now believed to be shortly before their split.
Meanwhile, the 'X-Men: Apocalypse' star revealed earlier this year she has never dreamed of getting married, and said the idea of tying the knot makes her feel anxious.
She said: ''I never have ever been that girl [who dreamed about her wedding].
''And I'll hear about friends who have, and I've just never been the person that's like, 'Oh, I can't wait to get married. This is what it's going to be like, what my ring would be.' I don't really have any of those.
''The idea of getting married has always made me a little ... It gives me ... I don't know what that word is for ... I'm like, 'It's hot in here, right?' It's like, 'Really?' ... Yeah, I just feel like to pick one person forever.''
The brunette beauty also revealed she finds most weddings to be a bit ''boring''.
She said: ''You know what's funny, is I've only gone to, I want to say, four weddings in my life. Maybe five, total. Definitely no more than one hand.
''But the weddings I have gone to, I do find boring. I always think this is interesting at weddings: I feel like the wedding part is really for whoever's marrying them because you only see the backs of your friends' heads.''
